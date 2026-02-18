The Postgame: Blown Out

Inside Carolina analyst Rob Harrington and Tommy Ashley break down North Carolina’s blowout loss to NC State in Raleigh, 82-58. With a depleted frontcourt, UNC’s only hope against the ‘Pack was a solid effort and good shooting from the guards – and that did not happen. Carolina shot 15% from three and 32% overall while Zayden High and Jarin Stevenson were the only two Heels in double figures. State’s Quadir Copeland finished with 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

1:29 – Rob’s initial take

3:14 – The game plan?

5:00 – High and Stevenson produce

7:05 – UNC guards disappear

9:30 – Bogavac hectic game

13:15 – More guard troubles, State’s bully ball

15:30 – Blow out loss a bad look for UNC

18:43 – Going forward prognosis

