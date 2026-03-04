The Postgame: Bogavac, Stevenson Take Charge

North Carolina completed an 18-0 home slate on Tuesday night with a 67-63 win over Clemson on Senior Night. While Seth Trimble struggled in his last game in the Smith Center, his other teammates stepped up to provide enough for the Tar Heels to get by the Tigers and set themselves in good position for a double-bye in next week’s ACC Tournament.



Luka Bogavac banged in six three-pointers on his way to 20 points and Jarin Stevenson grabbed a career high 10 rebounds in the winning effort. Inside Carolina’s Sherrell McMillan and Tommy Ashley discuss the win and the play of multiple Heels, including Derek Dixon and Henri Veesaar. McMillan highlights the group effort aspect of Hubert Davis’ team in the absence of Caleb Wilson and how game to game, a different player rises to provide enough firepower for winning basketball.

McMillan and Ashley close the show taking an early look at Saturday’s Carolina/Duke matchup and discuss what UNC will need to do to have a chance to take down the Devils in Durham.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream Begins

0:45 – Show Begins

1:12 – Sherrell’s opening take

3:45 – How Heels won despite losing the paint

8:35 – Veesaar’s value on the court

11:36 – Dixon and guard play

16:14 – Luka goes off

19:15 – Any given night

21:05 – Jarin Stevenson battles

23:06 – Final Clemson take

24:06 – Stop on the refs

26:27 – Duke ahead

