The Postgame: Carolina Fades Away

North Carolina’s season came to a crashing end as the familiar script of the past five years played out in Greenville, S.C. in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Carolina led by 19 points in the second half only to collapse down the stretch and lose to VCU in overtime, 82-78. In the process, the Heels’ blown lead was the largest in UNC tournament history, the sixth largest all-time in tournament history and the second largest second half lead blown in tournament history.

Inside Carolina’s Sherrell McMillan and senior reporter Greg Barnes join Tommy Ashley for The Postgame and try to make sense of how Carolina’s season can end after playing some of its best basketball for 25 minutes and some of its worst over the last 20. McMillan and Barnes highlight the mistakes that have permeated this team all season – and the program over multiple seasons – and how the VCU Rams were able to capitalize.

The IC trio discusses the future of Hubert Davis and the standards of Carolina Basketball. What are those standards? Have they changed? And what will the administration do about the situation the program finds itself in after year five of the Davis era?

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

0:20 – Show begins

1:00 – Sherrell’s opening thoughts

3:51 – Frustrating second half

6:41 – Best players on court

10:24 – Bookend collapses

13:14 – The end hits hard

16:53 – Portal work

19:17 – Just a strange season

23:38 – Greg gets in – more of the same

28:48 – Time outs to save the team

31:43 – Making plays but no help from bench

36:00 – Not meeting the standard

41:00 – Fundraising

43:36 – Difficult decisions

44:57 – What does elite mean?

49:00 – What the standard is/was

51:00 – Is the Carolina brand fading?

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience

* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

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* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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