The Postgame: Duke Just Too Much for UNC

Inside Carolina analyst Rob Harrington and former Tar Heel Dewey Burke join Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina’s 76-61 loss at Duke on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Cameron Boozer was too much for the Carolina defense and Duke’s ability to extend offensive possessions with offensive rebounds eventually wore down Hubert Davis’ team in the second half.

Burke and Harrington discuss the Blue Devil defense – Duke turned 14 UNC turnovers into 24 points. Derek Dixon’s 17 points led the Heels while Henri Veesaar (11pts), Seth Trimble (10pts) and Jarin Stevenson (10pts) joined the freshman in double figures. Boozer’s 26 points and 15 rebounds led the No. 1-ranked Devils.

Up next for Carolina is the ACC Tournament. The Heels have a double bye and will open play Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Charlotte.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

0:20 – Show begins

0:43 – Rob’s initial take

1:43 – Dewey’s opening thoughts

3:25 – Turnovers and points and second chances

6:06 – A positive: Dixon

7:50 – Veesaar pushed around

9:35 – Bogavac inconsistent

11:21 – Offensive rebounding by Duke

12:08 – Harrington on defending Boozer

15:17 – Final Duke thoughts

16:33 – ACC Tournament expectations

20:30 – Dewey’s take on regular season: Wilson reflection

23:11 – Rob’s final thoughts