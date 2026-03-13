The Postgame: Familiar Script in UNC's Loss to Clemson

North Carolina’s quarterfinal loss to Clemson played out as so many games have in the Hubert Davis era. The Tar Heels came out flat, played a lethargic 35 minutes and appeared on their way to another disappointing loss, this time in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte. But a furious rally and a Tiger shutdown provided a miracle chance at the end. Jarin Stevenson’s three-quarter court heave fell way short and UNC heads home to await NCAA selection Sunday with a 80-79 loss on Thursday night.

Inside Carolina’s Rob Harrington and Tommy Ashley break down the loss, highlighting the play of Henri Veesaar and Derek Dixon, and discussing the familiar script of those late-game comebacks that fall short in the past five seasons. Veesaar’s 28 points and 17 rebounds led the Heels while Dixon’s three second-half three-pointers nearly saved his team from the early exit.

Up next for Carolina is the release of the NCAA Tournament brackets on Sunday, March 15. The Tar Heels look to be seeded anywhere from 5th to 7th when the big dance bracket is revealed.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

0:20 – Show begins

1:16 – Rob’s initial takes

3:46 – Henri Veesaar’s night

6:30 – Bench non-existent

8:00 – Clemson adjusts, Carolina does not

10:05 – Viewer question – Carolina’s positional advantages?

13:30 – Potential NCAAT ramifications

16:30 – The Wilson’s out fallacy

20:30 – End of season

