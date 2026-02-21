The Postgame: Heels Bounce Back

North Carolina went to upstate New York and got a much needed win against Syracuse on Saturday. More importantly, Henri Veesaar returned to play 26 minutes, and poured in 19 much-needed points. While the game was ugly due to some sloppiness and a high number of fouls called, it does allow the Tar Heels to get the bad taste of Tuesday’s abomination out of their mouths. Inside Carolina analyst Rob Harrington and Joey Powell break down North Carolina’s 77-64 win.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

1:24 – Veesaar’s value

3:36 – Free throw woes

5:09 – Diverging halves

7:18 – Bogavac’s steady offense

9:48 – Closing out a game

13:08 – Zayden High giving energy

15:55 – Guard play still lacking

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience

* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

* Listen and subscribe on Spotify

* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

Want to take your Tar Heel fandom to the next level? Get the best insider info and join the best community — become an Inside Carolina + member today! Why is Inside Carolina the undisputed No. 1 subscription site for the Tar Heel sports fan? For starters — the scoop, unparalleled content, top experts, best and biggest community, and exclusive perks. Start your subscription now for a discounted rate.