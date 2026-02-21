The Postgame: Heels Bounce Back
North Carolina went to upstate New York and got a much needed win against Syracuse on Saturday. More importantly, Henri Veesaar returned to play 26 minutes, and poured in 19 much-needed points. While the game was ugly due to some sloppiness and a high number of fouls called, it does allow the Tar Heels to get the bad taste of Tuesday’s abomination out of their mouths. Inside Carolina analyst Rob Harrington and Joey Powell break down North Carolina’s 77-64 win.
Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):
0:00 – Show begins
1:24 – Veesaar’s value
3:36 – Free throw woes
5:09 – Diverging halves
7:18 – Bogavac’s steady offense
9:48 – Closing out a game
13:08 – Zayden High giving energy
15:55 – Guard play still lacking
There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:
* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience
* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
* Listen and subscribe on Spotify
* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube
We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:
–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Latest on Caleb Wilson
More details and next steps
- 2Hot
Veesaar Questionable
Injury update
- 3Trending
UNC-Cuse Preview
Road game for Heels
- 4Trending
Heels Run-Rule ECU
Reporting from opener
- 5
Brown Season Over
Surgery for reserve center
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:
* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley
* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell
* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley
* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley
* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley
* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley
* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis
* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley
Want to take your Tar Heel fandom to the next level? Get the best insider info and join the best community — become an Inside Carolina + member today! Why is Inside Carolina the undisputed No. 1 subscription site for the Tar Heel sports fan? For starters — the scoop, unparalleled content, top experts, best and biggest community, and exclusive perks. Start your subscription now for a discounted rate.