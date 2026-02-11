The Postgame: Heels Fall Flat

Inside Carolina’s Rob Harrington joins Tommy Ashley to break down the losing performance put on by North Carolina down in Miami on Tuesday night. Carolina lost 75-66 to an inspired Hurricanes team that dominated the Tar Heels on the boards and in the paint, and erased any good momentum Hubert Davis’ team had generated from beating rival Duke on Saturday.

Harrington and Ashley discuss the poor start and the brutally bad shooting performances by UNC’s guards Derek Dixon and Seth Trimble. Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar could not carry the load against the Miami bigs, combining for just 23 points and 12 rebounds on the game. How can the Heels find consistency? Will Hubert Davis alter his approach in an effort to find that consistency that has been evasive over his tenure in Chapel Hill? Harrington offers his take as the ACC slate continues with Pittsburgh coming to the Smith Center on Saturday, Feb 14.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

0:20 – Show begins

0:59 – Rob’s initial take

3:15 – Miami’s game plan early on point

6:35 – Trimble and Dixon with tough nights

9:45 – Interior defense continuing problem

13:00 – Common denominator for inconsistency

16:15 – Going forward

19:46 – State game a big one

