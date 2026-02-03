The Postgame: Question Marks After Win

North Carolina’s 32-point lead turned into a near nail biting finish as the Heels allowed Syracuse to battle back and cut the margin to just six points with 42 seconds remaining. For a team needing all of the positive vibes and, more importantly, positive metrics, the final 87-77 win left questions resonating around the Smith Center on Monday night.

Inside Carolina’s Rob Harrington and Tommy Ashley break down the win, the performance and what the last 10 minutes of action mean for Hubert Davis’ team as they head into the first Duke matchup of the season on Saturday.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

0:20 – Show begins

1:07 – Rob’s Initial Takes

3:40 – Bogavac Solid Again

5:00 – Caleb Wilson Gets Shots, and FTs

7:30 – Lineups and Rotations More Clear

10:00 – Squeezing 40 Minutes of Effort

14:20 – Accountability

18:12 – Duke-Carolina Matchup Ahead

21:20 – The Individual Matchups: Boozer, Wilson, etc

25:35 – Where is Carolina Now?

