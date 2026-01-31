The Postgame: Smooth and Efficient Win

The Inside Carolina duo of Rob Harrington and Tommy Ashley break down North Carolina’s trip to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels have faced a house of horrors down in Atlanta over the years, but Saturday was different as Hubert Davis’ team came out hot early and kept the Yellow Jackets at bay throughout the contest.

The trio of Henri Veesaar (20 pts, 12 rebs), Caleb Wilson (22, 5 assists) and Seth Trimble (18pts) carried the day, and Luka Bogavac’s 16 points and three three-pointers highlighted his growing confidence. Harrington and Ashley discuss Carolina’s ball security – just two turnovers on Saturday – and the balancing of minutes that should keep the Heels fresh as Syracuse comes to the Smith Center on Monday night.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

0:20 – Show begins

1:20 – Rob’s overall take

2:45 – Key to Carolina’s offense taking off

4:40 – Two turnovers for Carolina

7:”08 – Veesaar statement

8:50 – Bogavac more comfortable, confident

10:50 – ACC officials

14:19 – Wilson’s continued growth

16:46 – Trimble brings balance to scoring

19:45 – Free throws show focus?

22:03 – Solid commentating work

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience

* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

* Listen and subscribe on Spotify

* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

Want to take your Tar Heel fandom to the next level? Get the best insider info and join the best community — become an Inside Carolina + member today! Why is Inside Carolina the undisputed No. 1 subscription site for the Tar Heel sports fan? For starters — the scoop, unparalleled content, top experts, best and biggest community, and exclusive perks. Start your subscription now for a discounted rate.