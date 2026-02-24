The Postgame: Trimble, Heels Handle Cards

Inside Carolina’s Rob Harrington and Tommy Ashley break down North Carolina’s key 77-74 win over Louisville in the Smith Center on Monday night. The Heels led by as many as 16 points and played some of their best basketball on the season on both ends of the floor to build the lead. The Cardinals rebounded from the drought to make the final margin close as Hubert Davis’ team struggled closing the game on the offensive end and at the free throw line.

Seth Trimble’s 30-point effort led the way while Henri Veesaar and Luka Bogavac dropped 12 points a piece. Louisville star freshman Mikel Brown, Jr. poured in 24 points but needed 25 shots to do it as Carolina’s defense ultimately won the night.



Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

0:51 – Show begins

1:53 – Rob’s initial take

3:45 – Free throw troubles again

4:35 – Seth Trimble shines

7:00 – Zayden High continues to show up

10:09 – Luka Bogavac making plays

12:55 – Defensive end where game was won

17:30 – Offensive rebounds by Cardinals

20:00 – Games get more and more important

23:08 – Evaluating Carolina with/without Wilson

