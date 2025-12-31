The Postgame: Caleb Wilson Takes Over
With North Carolina’s offense struggling, and visiting Florida State muddying up the game, Caleb Wilson took over on both ends of the floor, pushing the Heels to a lead they would not relinquish. Wilson’s 22 points and 16 rebounds led the way, with Kyan Evans dropping 15 points on five threes in the 79-66 win. Inside Carolina’s Rob Harrington joins Tommy Ashley to break down UNC’s first ACC win and the key moments and takeaways from the night.
Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):
0:00 – Stream begins
0:20 – Show begins
1:19 – Rob’s initial take
2:47 – Wilson takes over
6:19 – Powell stepping up
9:43 – Concerning three-point defense?
11:45 – Kyan Evans shooting night
15:25 – Viewer question: Is there a PG issue?
19:20 – Veesaar second half dunks
21:52 – Final FSU thoughts: Stevenson
24:20 – SMU next, then Wake and a California trip
There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:
* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience
* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
* Listen and subscribe on Spotify
* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube
