The Winning Moments of UNC's CWS Opener with Jake Schaffner

OMAHA, Neb. — North Carolina shortstop Jake Schaffner spoke to Inside Carolina and other assembled media following North Carolina’s 6-2 win over Ole Miss. Schaffner’s sac fly in the bottom of the 7th scored Tyler Howe and tied the game, ahead of Gavin Gallaher’s RBI single giving the Heels their first lead of the night. Schaffner and the Tar Heels will face West Virginia in Sunday’s winner’s bracket game.

On the emotions of the last out

Jake Schaffner: “Yeah, it was unbelievable, seeing that ball go on the air, and then Tyler Howe catching it. There were a whole bunch of emotions that went through my head, but I was just super pumped to celebrate with the boys in the locker room.”

On The Approaches at the Plate against Taylor Rabe

Schaffner: “For us lefties, he was trying to put the cutter inside, so we got up on the plate, and then tried to look outside. If we looked inside, we were going to get beat with cutter inside, because he had really good cutter.

“All the guys did such a great job of grinding out of bats the whole game. I think he had near 100 pitches through four innings, so really good job by us. We knew that some hits were going to fall, and then we would score some runs later in the game.”

Rabe’s season high in walks was two prior to this game – he had four vs. UNC

Schaffner: “It was great. Cooper Nicholson put two unbelievable battles there, even three with the hit by pitch. So, just awesome seeing him work all day. And we really didn’t go down striking out like bam, bam, bam that often so everyone did a great job really grinding out the bats and seeing a bunch of pitches.”

On the emotions seeing the Owen Hull and Colin Hynek home runs

Schaffner: “It was crazy. I didn’t know for sure Owen’s was gone, but I knew Colin’s was for sure gone, and to put us up four runs in the ninth, that was awesome seeing that. It was a great, great job.”

On watching Jason DeCaro

Schaffner: “Yeah, it was amazing. Jason’s been busting his butt all season long, and he’s had two really good back-back outings. So, it was just great seeing him out there and competing all game and mowing down batters.”

Does Jason Surprise You Anymore?

Schaffner: “No, I’ve seen it all with him. I know he’s going to go out there every single day and give us a great outing.”

Hitting with runners in scoring position has been an issue coming in, and then Gavin Gallaher gets that big one in the 7th

Schaffner: “It was great. I think that we all knew once we got that one important run, I think a bunch were going to come, and yeah, it was great seeing Gavin. He’s known for his skill and big moments, so seeing him come through like that in the World Series, it was really cool to see that. It’s really cool.”

How does Jason on the mound give the offense confidence to produce if things are going well to start the game?

Schaffner: “It makes us all more relaxed in the box. We’re not really pressing as much, I guess you could say, because we know that he’s going go out there and give us the best he can, and usually not a lot of runs come across the board. So, it’s great seeing that we can win games with six runs and lower run counts, and it’s just great being more relaxed in the box with him on the mound.”

With 24,000 plus fans in the stands… what was that like for you playing here in this game?

Schaffner: “It was incredible seeing all those fans there. When I got to shortstop in the first inning, I took a moment to look around and see the 360 degree view. It was amazing seeing that, and all the kids want autographs, and yelling… it was awesome, unbelievable.”

Does Bosh Magic travel?

Schaffner: “I think so. Bosh Magic is definitely real, and hopefully it’ll travel with us. It did a little bit today, so hopefully it carries on with us some more.”

Tyler Howe stepped up …

Schaffner: “He’s been working so hard all year, and we knew that he’s a really special player. He’s playing as a freshman every single day in the ACC, and now in the College World Series, so it’s been incredible seeing him work his tail off all year long. And then moments like that? It’s just great to see that for him.”