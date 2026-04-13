This Week in UNC Baseball: Big Wins, Bigger Weekend Ahead

North Carolina’s trip to Clemson saw the Diamond Heels once again overcome a Friday disappointment on the way to a strong weekend performance and an ACC series win. Head coach Scott Forbes spoke with Tommy Ashley for their weekly conversation about the weekend, what needs to improve and how stadium environments make a difference on the field as a top five matchup with Georgia Tech approaches.

Scroll down to watch the interview in its entirety and read excerpts…

Taking Down Clemson

Scott Forbes: “(Clemson) is a tough place to win and they were playing with a lot of urgency because of where they are. They’ve had a couple of injuries. They beat us pretty good Friday, and they set the tone. And it’s hard to win a series when you lose Friday, even harder on the road. So for us to find a way to win that game in 14 innings…I felt like us winning that game. The crowd didn’t show up as big for Sunday. I think if they win that Saturday game, they might show up as big.

“Then we got a lead on Sunday with Gavin’s two-run home run, we never looked back. We have a long ways to go. A lot of things to clean up. But I shot a text on the bus last night and said, ‘hey, we got win No. 30’. So I sent it to No. 30. ‘This one was for you 30’ — and of course that’s Coach Fox. So that was a cool text.”

Showing Up, But Playing Better

Forbes: “One thing I am proud of, they will show up. But the number one thing is we have to show up and be a smarter team. We’re a hard working team. We’re a tough team, but you also have to have baseball savvy, and you can’t keep doing the same thing and making the same mistakes. You can’t take a tandem relay in right field and throw it to second base when it’s supposed to go the cut guy. You have got to be able to get a sacrifice to bunt down. If the umpire makes a couple bad calls, you don’t need to show bad body language. You have got to handle it. You have to be able to move on. That next play mentality. We talk about that all the time.

“Backing up the right base. Can’t give at bats away just because you have a lead. On the reverse side of that, if we are behind – and we’ve been behind many times – with runners on third there needs to be a better two-strike approach, potentially in that situation, to put more pressure on the opponent.

“But the number one thing for me is you have to play loose physically, but you have got to be mentally tight. So we have got tighten up the screws better everybody mentally and get better at those little things that people just don’t talk about in baseball. We’re going to talk about the guy throwing gas, striking everybody out and a SportsCenter play like Carter French…you have to make those. But what about the runner on second base with no outs and we didn’t get him to third on the sacrifice bunt, and their infield has to come in?

“My job as the head coach is to explain to the players, yes, we won by seven runs. But if we do this, we do this, we do this, then Walker McDuffie’s pitch count is 15 pitches less so then he can throw 15 pitches more, potentially against Wilmington. So just constantly remind them and staying on them about how important it is that we have to continue to get better. And number one, mentally be more locked in and better on the bases, and better with our defensive decisions, where the ball has to go, and then we still have to cut back on our free passes defensively, on the mound.”

The Pitching Change Decisions on Friday

Forbes: “Obviously Matthijs struggled some recently, especially against right handed hitters. I still believe in him big time, but when you have two dominant relievers like we have in Glauber and McDuffie, your goal is to not use them until you get to the seventh inning. In a perfect world, we do need our starters to go longer but still, if they all go five, that’s still pretty good, too.

“So let’s go back, and say you don’t want to use them until the sixth, when you have to make a decision before then. A lot of this is dictated by the score. A lot of is dictated by how is your team looking offensively. How is their starter doing? The biggest thing early is okay, if we made that decision to go to Globe or McDuffie in that 2-1 game in the fourth, and we do lose, that could be a recipe for getting swept. So we have got to have somebody else potentially step up to get us to that sixth or seventh inning if our starter is not.

“So those type of decisions and matchups, is who matches up the best with their lineup. Globe and McDuffie are going to match up the best with any lineup. It doesn’t matter if they’re righty or lefty. You can set them to the side, so then finding those other guys like Seagraves, Boston Flannery, who look really good in his one inning on Friday, Chewie, Jackson Rose – we didn’t have Rose available on Friday, but he was available Saturday and Sunday.

“Or do you stay with your starter, and if we’re not going to Globe or McDuffie, is Jason DeCaro better against this person right now than Seagraves then so and so. Again, those are always the toughest decisions. I’m thankful I was the pitching coach, that helps you make those decisions better and easier. But they’re never easy in the game.”

Filling the Last Corner Spot

Forbes: “Well, we tell them, if you’re a defensive liability, you’re only a DH. So if we play somebody else that’s not Carter French, we feel like they’re a good defender. They’re just not elite. There aren’t many of those. That’s normal in baseball. Your corner outfielders, you’re going to usually value what they’re going to do offensively. Now, if nobody’s doing anything offensively, you just go to the best defender, and you make sure they better be able to get a sac bunt down. They better be able to hit and run all those little things, suicide squeeze and be good at it.

“And then it’s a matchup based thing. Kellis was a good matchup against (Aidan) Knaak, and his splits versus right handers are better. He just didn’t have a good day. Jayden Nunez is one of our more talented pure hitters on our team, but the next step for him was the little things, trusting him on the bases. He’s a good outfielder, but is he going to make the right decision once the ball gets in his hand? So really, those are the biggest things. If you’re not going to play Carter, your best defender, is a guy going to drive in enough runs to not play your best fielder?

“I thought Nunez had some really, really good at bats. His batting average is very misleading, but he got that big inning started in the 14-inning game. And a good at bat (Sunday). But we’ve got a lot of guys and I still believe in all of our guys. Sawyer Black has had his struggles, but I think he’s going to do something special for us. They’re good kids, and they work, and they’re not going to, quote, lose you a game. You can’t put somebody out there that it’s ‘oh gosh’, every time a fly ball is hit and you hold your breath. And Carter French had some good at bats, which is good to see the way he was struggling. So he’ll be back in there some too against the right matchups.”