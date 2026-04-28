This Week in UNC Baseball: Exam Week Challenges

North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes has his Diamond Heels riding high after a series win at rival Duke, but a tough midweek schedule and the exam ‘break’ always presents different challenges for Forbes, his coaching staff and his team.

On their weekly conversation, Forbes joins Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley to discuss how his group handles this portion of the season, the tough matchups they see in the midweek and how the one-off Duke game on Sunday in Boshamer helps his team stay sharp through the end-of-the-year exam period.

Scroll down for excerpts and to watch the full interview below…

Not in Favor of the Break

Scott Forbes: “It’s been like that ever since I’ve been back here. I hated it as pitching coach. Absolutely hated it as a coach in general. In baseball, you need to play. And I looked around in the league, and everybody else is playing a weekend series, and we can’t play for nine days. They’ve worked with us more. We were able to at least get that Duke game in. I’m hoping we get to where pretty much 95% of the league is, and that is playing Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

“But anyway, we don’t need to debate that. It is what it is. You’ve got to deal with it. We’ve dealt with it good here. Sometimes it can be a little bit of a reset, though. You have got to put a positive spin on it. Some guys can be banged up, gives them a break, does allow them to focus on their exams. You’re going to be a little bit sleep deprived at times if you’re playing during exams. I’m thankful they allowed us to play the Duke game for both teams. It’s non-conference. Also like the fact that we’ve already played Duke, and me and my staff won’t be spending a million hours doing a scouting report. I think our Duke report’s about done.”

Simulating Games and the Need to Play

Forbes: “Pitching is just like hitting. It’s a timing thing. There’s more to pitching than just throwing a bullpen. Because you have runners on base. You’ve got to be able to defend the bunt, you have to control the running game. I mean, think about it, if you don’t have to control Louisville’s running game, Boston College’s running game, Duke’s running game… in a bullpen, you can simulate it, but it’s not the same.

“We’ve even simulated bullpens on our game mound now, this time of year, just to be on the game mound and to have the same look. But really, unless you’re a starter who’s logged a lot of innings, or reliever that’s thrown a ton, we’re still going to do live at bats. That’s just where we are. So it helps our guys that don’t have as many at bats trying to keep them ready off the bench and if there is an injury. So for me, it’s just live at bats and live pitchers versus hitters as much as possible.”

Game Day for Coach Forbes

Forbes: “I’ve got an unbelievable staff, first of all, so the trust factor is so high with those guys. Coach Jackson is going to do what he does with his responsibilities in game prep. Coach Wierzbicki, he’s doing what he does. Those two guys handle all the opposing pitchers, preparing our offense to face them, what they might do, what they might not do, not just the pitcher, but what do they run first and third, what kind of bunts, all that stuff.

“Coach Gaines and Coach Howell will do that same thing for the hitters and their offense. I was an assistant for such a long time so I like to put my eyes on our opponents. I like to do my own prep. My prep’s shorter now and it might consist of watching one full game of (the opponent) against somebody, or going on our video system Synergy or TruMedia and just breaking down their hitters a little bit, looking at the starting pitcher, who I think is going to pitch the most, who I think our best matchups are off the bench.

“As a head coach, you have to make your brain focus on today knowing you have more responsibilities and it’s a different world… you are thinking about next year’s team, the portal coming up, NIL, rev share…it’s a balance you have to be able to handle. I do think it’s more difficult than it’s ever been, because you’re juggling way more. But I also step back and say, ‘hey, I’m getting ready to go downstairs and walk out on a baseball field, hit fungoes, be around the game,’ and that’s what makes it so fun.”

More Mound Visits with No Pitching Change

Forbes: “I like to think I’m getting… I wouldn’t say smarter, but wiser. I don’t want to look back and say would have, should have, could have. I can’t stand that. So now I’m at the point where I feel like I need to go out there and slow down the game, or talk about a play that might happen. I think that’s important to have our guys prepared for any situation. So even now, I like to go out there in the bigger situations. Just remind the guys maybe like the chance is they’re going to sac bunt. Well great, they’re going to give us an out. Let’s just make sure we’re in the right spots. We want to make this play as easy as possible.

“The guys may think I’m becoming more convince-able, but that’s not true. I go out there and I really think through it, and look at the picture and and then you have just got to go with your gut.”

To Sac Bunt or Not to Sac Bunt

Forbes: “The game has evolved. There’s so much more data and analytics you have got to pay attention to. It doesn’t mean you make the decision just based on those. There’s a lot that goes into the decision. Now, I’m a big believer in adding to your lead, if at all possible, after that fifth or sixth inning. And lot of it depends on the guy on the mound. That’s number one, and then the matchups at the plate. So we’ll say why is he not good at bunting? Well, some pitchers are better at throwing 95 and some are angle guys throwing 87.

“We work hard on getting sac bunts down, suicides down, safety squeezes down. You also have an idea who your best sack bunters are. And who is better off swinging. Do I think the person in the box can get the sac bunt down? Now, this team is one of those teams that I feel pretty confident, one through nine and off the bench, we can do it.

“Then who you have at the plate. Say we have first and second, and we sac bunt Owen (Hull) or we sac bunt Gavin Gallaher, are they going to pitch to Owen Hull? I mean, what would you do? Probably not. So then the bases are going to be loaded. What’s the matchup like with Macon Winslow? So that stuff constantly goes through my head. How hot is the hitter? How’s he looking right now?

“For me, if you’re sac bunting, you’re playing for one run. That’s it, one run. And I do know this, any team that sac bunts against us early on, I could not be more happy, because I’m a firm believer, if you prevent the big inning, you’ve got a legitimate chance to win the game in college baseball. You have metal bats, the ball is like a golf ball right now. And while I want to be able to sac bunt at times, I also think that a big inning is the dagger.”