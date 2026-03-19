This Week in UNC Baseball: Pitching, Defense Highlight Streak

North Carolina’s win over UNC-Greensboro on Wednesday pushed the Tar Heel win streak to six, with ACC power Louisville coming to Boshamer Stadium for a three-game series starting on Friday night. Head coach Scott Forbes joined Tommy Ashley for their weekly conversation, highlighting outfield defense, pitching and the continued emergence of freshman pitcher Caden Glauber.



Watch the full interview above or scroll down for excerpts and the audio version below…

Solid Outfield Defense From a Lot of Guys

Scott Forbes: “It’s one thing to preach something and another thing for the guys to really buy into it. So credit to them. They pay attention. You can’t win a national championship if you don’t defend at a high level. You just can’t hit your way there. Just too many good teams, too many mistakes, too many extra outs. So we worked so hard on it, it’s good to see them improve, too.

“We’ve had guys that have really gotten better defensively. Owen Hull played right field for George Mason last year. He’s worked hard in center. He made a mistake in that (Cal) game and then he made an unbelievable play on Sunday, on a ball hit with two outs. It was like a Vance Honeycutt catch. All of our coaches work hard and we spent a lot of time on the fundamental defense, routes in the outfield, throws from the outfield.

“I’m a firm believer that you have got to work on them to do them in the game, and you have to do them in practice at a high level. So our guys have done a good job with that, but we have options. Credit to Coach Jackson and getting out there with Rom Kellis, getting out there with Perry Hargett, getting out there with Michael Maginnis. They’ve all improved as well. They’re not gifted as much as Carter French with that speed, but they’ve worked where we can play them and we can use our depth, which you want to be able to do against lefties and righties.”

Satisfied With Infield Defense?

Forbes: “I’m never going to be satisfied. But they are improving tremendously. Jake Schaffner is a little misleading, because he gets to so much so he’s going to make more errors. His range is stupid. I mean, his first step is as good as anybody I’ve seen. I’ve been actually surprised that Cooper Nicholson has been as good at third as he has, but he’s made some mistakes. But again, he’s gotten a lot of balls, made a lot of tough plays. And then Gavin Gallaher is starting to really settle in at second base.

“Erik Paulsen has been tremendous. He makes everybody better. His range isn’t great, but he’s got an unbelievable glove. He’s got feel. He’s an accurate thrower. We were joking about him the other day because he was named to the two-way watch list, apparently, because he pitched a bit Stony Brook. And now he’s saying I’ve got to give him some innings. He’s awesome, too.

“We have to get better, like yesterday (against UNCG), with a little thing like communication. Jake doesn’t need to call that ball and Cooper needs to go and field it, because he’s moving to his left and Jake’s moving to his right. That’s the ball the third baseman can get and he makes that play.

“I feel really good about the middle infield, and we’re working Lee Sowers hard at third base in case we want that option without having to move Gavin, because he’s getting so many balls and he’s playing so well. Sowers would give us a left handed option against a good right handed pitcher. So no, I’m not satisfied at all, and I think we can keep getting better.”

Caden Glauber and His Role

Forbes: “He is one of our best pitchers, for sure. Again, I go back to 2013 how we used Trent Thornton, and 2024 how we used Dalton Pence. I feel like right now for us to do what we want to do, and this is to win a championship…you have got to get there obviously, but Thornton started an elimination game for us. Globe could start like that. But the ability to have three really good arms out of your bullpen puts so much pressure on the opponent. I’m not ruling out that he will start. But you know, Dalton Pence was our best pitcher in ’24 – he just was – and we had a chance to win a national championship that year. We don’t get there if he’s not in our bullpen.

“So right now, that’s just where we are, but he’s a horse, and things can change throughout the season, but obviously, if he goes in, somebody’s got to come out. And then what kind of pressure do you put on the other team? Because at the end of the day, you win two out of three, you win a national championship in the final series. We want to sweep everybody, but we’re trying to win series. We’re trying to win every game, because these midweek games matter as well and having a swing guy like him that can close…they can piggyback, they can throw 80 pitches if you needed them to.

“I thought Folger Boaz was really good Sunday. He just was a victim of DeCaro and Lynch throwing really good and our bullpen was well rested. So when your bullpen is well rested and you’re a Sunday starter, if there’s much trouble, you’re going to go the bullpen, especially that second or third time through. So, I just want Glauber to do what’s best for our team and he’s been awesome. Now, is he a Friday night start down the road? I think so. I do. But also thought Dalton Pence would have been our best Friday night starter in 2024 so we’ll see. If he goes into the rotation, great, but right now, I like where we are.”

The Challenges of Louisville

Forbes: “It’s their ability to score in all ways, — they can hit, they can run, they’re athletic. Well coached. Lot of respect for Louisville and Dan McDonnell. You’ve got to beat them. They are not going beat themselves. 15-6 is still a pretty good record. They played all their games at home, except for three games in a neutral site. But I look at it like they’re talented and they’re very good, and they just went to Omaha. So people can think what they want to think (looking at the record), but they ain’t thinking right … this is an Omaha caliber team.

“What stands out to me is they’re hitting almost .370 as a team. They’re scoring a boatload of runs, and they’ve given up some runs. So, if they get the pitching in a better spot, that 15-6 probably goes to 20-1 pretty quick. So we’ll have our work cut out for us. I think it’s two really good teams. They have the best base stealer in the country. He’s going to steal some bases. You can’t get too caught up in it, but our guys do a good job with that and we’ve only given up, I think, eight on the year.

“I think what we learned from Virginia with a really good offense is you can’t be tentative. I felt like as a staff, and we talk to our pitchers about this, you don’t pitch to their weaknesses. You pitch to your strengths first, and we did that a little bit against Virginia, a little nitpicky in those games. At the end of the day, it is what it is, we’re going after you, and that’s what our MO needs to be on the mound. They might hit a home run here, those are fine. It’s free passes, hit by pitches, defensive mistakes, if you do that against a team like Louisville that’s going to steal a ton of bases and put pressure on you, it can be a long day at the ballpark.”