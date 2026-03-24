This Week in UNC Baseball: Pitching Strength Powering Heels

North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes discusses his team’s series win against Louisville, the Tuesday night match up with South Carolina and a tough series ahead at Notre Dame. Forbes highlights his pitchers and how their success is key to the Diamond Heels’ success so far this season.

Watch the full interview above and scroll down for excerpts and the audio version….

Why Charlotte Against South Carolina?

Scott Forbes: “It’s nice for us to to play in Charlotte at the stadium that we’re going to play in the ACC tournament. So that’s a good thing. Our guys, when we go back later this spring, they will have played, all of them, have played there. And traditional powerhouse programs, you can throw records out the window, usually a good crowd. We both benefit a little bit financially, which helps in today’s landscape, obviously.

“But I like this time of year. You want to be tested some, and you have to handle playing on the road. You hope you’re playing at home in a regional and a super regional, but you know, 2006 – we’re celebrating that team this year – (Chad) Flack’s home run was not hit here. It was hit at Alabama. So you want to prepare your team for everything.

“I just love playing it for the fans, too. We recruit heavily in our state. We recruit heavily in Charlotte. It’s a great time to see so many former Tar Heels, and there’s a big Tar Heel fan base in that area. Just so many people that will be at the game that I get to see. So I’m excited about and our guys are excited about it.”

Almost Halfway Through, What Needs to be Done

Forbes: “We have to continue to get better. Our goal is to be playing our best as you start getting to that ACC tournament. You want to play well and put yourself in a good position. But I remind our guys, I’ve been through all kinds of seasons – I learned the most my first year with Covid but that was something else. But the next year, we’re 18-3, I think, and then we struggle, and then that team embraced playing and that postseason mentality. They were dangerous. I don’t think we lost hardly any games down the stretch. We lost a game in the regional, came back, won the regional, and then lost Arkansas, and really close games.

“But, the goal is just to keep getting better and try to figure out things and to remind them, there’s somebody that hasn’t done much right now and for us to win a championship is going to have to do something extraordinary. It could be one. Could be two. Mikey Madej in ’22 just comes from nowhere, hasn’t had much success, and he ends up hitting in the six hole and stabilizing our lineup and really helping us. There are others that stepped up for us out of the bullpen.

“So I do evaluate our team. With new players, how tough are we? How resilient are we going to be? I think I know a little bit about that. But, you still have so many games left, and we’re going to have more adversity. Something’s going to happen, but to win that game against Virginia, and then to find a way to win against Louisville, after getting stuffed on Saturday and pretty much the whole game, really on Sunday. But my job is to just try to help them keep getting better, and also remind them we play so many games, you have to have a short memory, and you have to have a good time and enjoy playing.”

How Do You Get Them Ready?

Scott Forbes: “The cool thing about baseball is, obviously, it’s a team sport, but it’s pitcher versus the hitter a lot of times. So you have your pitching staff and you have your position players, and practices are sometimes together, but sometimes they’re separate. So, our lineup, it’s evolving. I like our depth. I think all 16 hitters can help us do something. I like the fact that we have less hitters, because it allows you to have more time with them.

“There’s a sign when you walk out of the locker room, and you get ready to walk into the field… ’It’s amazing what can be accomplished when no one cares who gets the credit’. And that’s how we have to be as a lineup, is we have to know who we are. And if you’re in the lineup, you have to know what your role is. Obviously, we want you to drive the ball. We want everybody to do that. But if the top of our order is driving the ball. Schaffner, Gallaher, Paulson, Winslow and Hull, well, we need those guys to have a high on base percentage. We need those guys to be able to bunt. We need those guys be to hit and run, suicide, safety, steal bases, things like that. And they understand that.

“We’re getting there slowly but surely. I just want to see us drive the ball more. Our numbers are actually up as a whole at this point this year compared to last year. We need to start driving the ball and getting more extra base hits, and that’s something that I think we’re capable of doing.”

Guys Learning to Pitch vs. Throwing

Forbes: “Effective velocity. I was talking to a coach on the phone yesterday that faced Paul Skenes, and then they’ve faced the guy that we’re going to see at Notre Dame, who’s worked his way really up the draft charts. And if you look at the analytics, the Notre Dame guy’s fastball analytics are better than Paul Skenes. Plays up, it’s got more spin, got more carry, but Paul Skenes is as good as anybody ever in a long time, at effective velocity, and that’s changing speeds, throwing four pitches for strikes.

“So that’s a credit to Coach Howell and Coach Gaines, spending so much time helping these guys understand how to pitch, how to set a hitter up, how to trust a two seamer and to not fall in love – you want to strike guys out when you need to, but you’re not going to strike everybody out. So you’re trying to induce contact, make them swing at your pitch, learn another pitch. Sometimes that can change a person’s career.

“And these guys work really, really hard at that to help a guy like a Boston Flannery or Folger Boaz with the cutter. And sometimes, you have to just step back and say, ‘hey, the kid did it himself.’ You go up to the Cape and Zach Gallen comes back with a cutter. And that’s awesome. That’s an awesome pitch. So effective velocity still wins. It’s hard to just come in and throw the ball at the top of the zone because the umpires have a hard time calling that high strike.”