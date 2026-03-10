This Week in UNC Baseball: Pushing Forward, Heading West

North Carolina’s first ACC series against Virginia ended in dramatic walk-off fashion as freshman Tyler Howe tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and won it in the 12th inning. The performance importnalt ykept the broom out of Cavalier hands. While the Wahoos still got the series win, Scott Forbes’ team found out how staying in the fight and playing clean baseball translates into the win column.

Forbes joins Tommy Ashley to discuss the past weekend, the lessons learned across the program and the week ahead with a Bucknell visit on Tuesday and a long road trip to Berkeley, Calif. to face the Golden Bears this weekend.

Watch the full interview above and scroll down for excerpts and the audio version…

Do you reconsider methods when you lose?

Scott Forbes: “If I’m doing my job as the head coach, I’m reflecting either way – and if you sweep them and play unreal, you can’t fall into that trap of ‘we can’t get better.’ Obviously, it’s amplified (when you lose) and you don’t waste a failing. It’s good to get punched in the mouth, honestly, because you dig even deeper. But, it shouldn’t be that way.

“I don’t like to play the woulda, coulda, shoulda game. I figured that out quickly as a head coach, you have to make the decision, and that’s the decision, and you made that decision for a reason. If it didn’t work out, maybe you alter some decisions because of it. Maybe somebody’s not where they need to be, but I don’t do a lot of questioning unless I didn’t lead like I should have led. If I don’t have poise, and I’m not under control and I’m not positive, that’s when I question myself. I get upset with myself.

“At the end of the day, you find out way more about yourself and about your team when things aren’t going like you want them to go. And that was a prime example this weekend for all of us. And it starts with me, more than the team and our coaches, because the guys are going to look to us. So I don’t question it, but I do look back and say, ‘Let’s look at it, let’s digest it. What could have we done better?’ And then move on and try to do it better.”

Tyler Howe’s Success

Forbes: “I do feel like Tyler has earned a ‘stick with type kid.’ We put him in there early. His numbers weren’t bad, but he struggled a little bit, so take him out, put him back in. But if you just look at his overall body of work against quality opponents, they’re competitive. What I’m looking at when deciding the lineup, what have we faced and who can handle elite pitching? We had scouted Virginia, and we knew that they had stuff, but their issue had been they led the league in walks, and they led the league in worst fielding percentage. But they didn’t do that this weekend. They threw a ton of strikes. They filled up the zone and the stuff was elite. We had some stuff that was elite as well.

“I’m watching the World Baseball Classic, and I’m like ‘that dude just threw one in there 94 and we just saw guys back to back to back to back and were 95 to 100.’ And Howe, to get a big hit like that to win, he’s confident, and he’s getting better in the outfield. So, yeah, I think he’s going to be in there. And I think he can – I’m hoping he can – also handle lefties.”

Does Caden Glauber Performance Alter Pitching Plan?

Forbes: “Well, you have to look at the total pitching staff, how we’re going to win games the most. Now, Jason DeCaro hasn’t done that (a bad outing) too often, and it happens. You start enough, you’re going to have him — Andrew Miller had them, Daniel Bard had then, Robert Woodard had them, but they also were pretty dang consistent, and DeCaro has been pretty consistent. Matter of fact, when the game started, fastball, 95 down and away, hammer curve ball. I’m like, ‘Okay, he’s feeling extra good today. He’s going to give us about seven innings’, and then he just hits Becker, and it kind of went south for him from there.

“But again, I felt like he had great stuff so I’m not concerned about Jason DeCaro. Ryan Lynch again, I thought he pitched pretty good. And Folger Boaz, he’s been in the zone a ton. It was just a situation where he had thrown 62 pitches and they had made him work, and we went to Globe (Glauber).

“Right now, how do we maximize our pitching staff? Globe is ultra talented, but you also look at, if you move him in, where do you finish the games? If DeCaro and Lynch pitch like they’re supposed to, obviously, Boaz would go to the bullpen, or he would go midweek, or one of them will go to the bullpen. We’ve looked at it really hard. Globe reminds me live of Trent Thornton in 2013. He ended up being our closer, but he was a unique closer, because he could also go lengthy. I told our staff, and we talked about it yesterday. Globe is our closer. That’s who we want in the game right now at the end, and at the beginning of the season, that wasn’t the case.

“I’m not saying we won’t put Globe in the rotation, because that could happen if that’s what we decided to do, but I feel like he’s kind of that Dalton Pence on this staff right now. And in 2024, when Dalton started breaking out, we wanted to get to Dalton, if at all possible, at the end. We had some guys that could get us to Dalton, but then Dalton, you look what he did against West Virginia in game two, he threw 60 pitches because he’s got pitch-ability. That’s a plus for Globe.”