This Week in UNC Baseball: Road Ahead Gets Tougher

North Carolina head baseball coach Scott Forbes joins Tommy Ashley for their weekly conversation to discuss the grind of this part of the season, things to clean up and improve on and the. Watch the full interview below and scroll down for excerpts…

The Free Passes – Focus Issue?

Scott Forbes: “I think for us, we’re just trying to do too much especially when we are ahead in the count, the 0-2, the 1-2. I’m going to look later at the walk counts. I don’t think there are many, just four pitch walks. We’ve had some hit by pitches in 0-2 and 1-2 counts. Then we are ahead in the count and next thing it’s a 3-2 battle and we’re losing those. We talk about winning the 3-2 battle offensively, but we also talk about winning that battle on the mound. But, we would rather not get to that count. Once you get to 0-2, 1-2, you need to put them away.

“I don’t think it’s losing focus. I think it’s trying to do a little bit too much. Understand how we get ahead in the count and let’s go ahead and finish them off, instead of trying to reach back for 97. 95 works in a good spot or ground ball to short and a double play.

“But also, the zone is smaller and I think that’s the biggest thing with walks right now. Look at the zone this weekend, the umpires were pretty good looking back on it, and they just weren’t giving much off. And if they don’t give much off, i’s got to be a quick adjustment, or those walks can pile up. And a lot of it is who you play. You’re going to walk more against teams that are really working to control the count compared to teams that are ultra-aggressive. So it’s a combination, but I definitely don’t think it’s losing focus. It’s more pitch execution and delivery relatable.”

In-Game Correction/Coaching/Discipline

Forbes: “We all need discipline. John Wooden just talks about, you don’t ever want to discipline for your own satisfaction. As a coach, you’re trying to teach, so you look at it more as correction and learning than discipline. Away from here, you are going to do what meets our standards and culture You’re going to run a hard 90. If you can run a 4.2, you run a 4.2 every single time. If you run a 4.4, there’s some discipline that’s going to be applied. I’m not going to make a big deal of it in the dugout, you’re just not going to play. There’s your discipline. If you’re not going to do what you’re supposed to be doing in the classroom, you’re not going to make good decisions on the field, you’ll lose your locker. You won’t be at UNC.

“With things on the field, we tell our players you want to be aggressive, but you have to have a brain, so you have got to combine the two. And then I always look in the mirror first. Look at Winslow situation. Runs through a stop sign. But I go back and look, okay, did I wave him early? Because if I waved him early, he should be thinking ‘go’ right before he gets to third. And then once he hits (the bag), did he pick his head up? Because we talked about look, touch, look. Look, touch the bag, and you have got to look again.

“So I did wave him when he was going but once I saw the ball wasn’t as far as away, I got down the line and I was trying to stop him. He didn’t do his part of looking up. So I told Macon, but I also want to do a better job. I don’t want to wave you at all, but I have to be able to, at times, wave you and stop you. So I put the onus on myself first. I should have worked down the line more.

“But to answer the question on in game things, I try not to take away from the team. However, our team knows, if you can’t handle coaching and you can’t handle me being honest with you, you just need to leave. Never going to embarrass you, never going to degrade you, never want to talk down to you. But if you do something that stupid, or something that I don’t think, or we don’t think, meets our standard, I’m going to tell you, and I’m going tell you immediately. It could be in a game, it could be at practice. It doesn’t matter.

“You can’t be afraid to coach them. How are you going to get better? You remember the teachers, if teachers are just giving everybody A’s, you’re not you’re not getting any better. Now, what about the ones that spent the time with you, that corrected you, and that’s just how I grew up. That’s how I’m going to be as a coach. I’m not changing that. And then when those things happen, I tell our players, like Dean Smith said, we don’t hold it. It’s addressed. We talk about it, and then we learn from it, and we all move on.”

Having The Players’ Backs

Forbes: “I knew as a player, you figure out people quickly, just in life in general too. You know who cares about you, who really cares about you and has your best interest at heart. I’m forever going to be grateful to have been raised by parents and a dad that the standards were high there and there was a realistic reckoning if those standards weren’t met. You started paying attention to detail more, kept your room clean, whatever it took. I also remember that at that young age, you need some of that discipline. You need to be corrected.

“But the players, they want to know you’re going to be in the foxhole with them. And our players, I hope know that I’m always going to back them. It’s much easier to back a guy when they’re working their tails off. They’re great teammates. They’re playing hard, they’re competing. We don’t want the players getting caught up in what they can’t control, and so I have to make sure they understand that’s my job as the head coach, to try to go to bat for them.

“But I can only do so much. Can’t control umpires. Can’t control the zone, but we can control our reaction. We can’t control if a team bat flips on us. We can’t control pitcher on the other team yells at us when he strikes us out. But we just have to control our reactions. We have to have poise. We’re just going to focus on what we can do and then have a really good reaction. I think the teams that have the better reactions and the better poise in those tough moments end up coming out on top.”