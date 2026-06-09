This Week in UNC Baseball: Success, Commitment and Omaha

With his team on the way to Omaha and the College World Series for a 13th time in school history, North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes talks success, commitment and a trip to the Greatest Show on Dirt with Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley.

Scroll down for excerpts and to watch the full interview below.

The Clinching Moment

Scott Forbes: “It is every kid’s dreams to go to Omaha and these kids getting ready to live their dreams, so for me that’s the main thing. The players’ reactions, and then the families and everybody’s excitement. It was a big deal and they packed the Bosh. It was loud and I think it helped us come back and win that game.

“But it all goes back to the guys and we had so many former players that came back and these guys will be former players one day, so to meet with them and see the joy and the faith. I know how hard they worked to get the opportunity to get to that point, and the players have to play well, they have to put in the work, they have to do the right things, and that’s what they did.”

The Bottom of the Ninth

Forbes: “After Schaffner hit the fly ball, we tied the game, so my mind starts going to the pitching side. We have got to get to the next inning if we don’t score. We have French who can run on first so I’m looking at the outfielders, and when Gavin walked, they came in a good amount. So I had to make a decision on whether or not to send French if we hit a hard shot to one of them.

“Hull missed the one ball, and they almost caught it so I felt good about that because you can’t give Owen Hull a mistake – you had to grab that out – because he usually finds a barrel. That’s why he’s got so many hits, so many RBIs. He’s got exit velocity, he’s got that wrist speed, so when the ball was hit, I thought that’s caught initially in my head. Then he’s way over and no one hits, we call them ‘two iron stingers’ like Hull and I saw that ball turning. And I’m still kind of looking at French, and just always try to look at the player hit the bag to make sure he touches the base. Then I turn my head looking out there, and all of a sudden I’m like, ‘he ain’t gonna catch it’. Then just jubilation.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of games, and I feel like that was Alabama 2.0 but we were home. It was silent there because before, everybody was on their feet, and then home run, we were the only ones that were loud. Well, this one was cool. It was a cool moment.”

DeCaro

Forbes: “He never ceases to amaze me. He’s that much of a competitor. I had a great gut on it. If there’s a guy that you want on the mound when you’re facing elimination at home, I’ll cast my chips on Jason DeCaro. I’ll bet on that guy. And we believe in him, his teammates believe in him, and he’s capable of doing that, and he’s got the makeup, he’s never phased, he’s never scared. “He’s not perfect by any means, but you also look at his overall record, his career is pretty daggone good, so he’s also a winner.

“So, when he goes out there, you have got a good feeling some way, shape, or form. If he goes three, if he goes five, if he goes seven, and if all sudden he goes nine, obviously that’s an even bigger bonus. But to do extraordinary things as a team, individuals have to do extraordinary things, and that’s what Jason stepped up and did for us. That is what allowed us to set up and have the pitching to feel good and be fresh and hold them to three runs on Sunday.”

Glauber

Forbes: “He was prepared pitch count wise, because he’s a starter that piggybacks basically. Instead of that starter routine, he just comes in sometimes in the third inning and throws 100 pitches. So at the end of the day, the way I look at it is if you have your one of your best pitchers, if not your best pitcher overall, you have got to maximize his pitches, and to maximize his pitches in that game, you start him. And, you don’t look back because you’re going to look back if you don’t start your best guys.”

“So I gave it maybe gave it five minutes of thought with Coach Gaines, but I just felt like the matchup was good too, right handed lineup, only two or three lefties, and he’s just that talented. I’ve been coaching third this year, and I’ve had some players that are high draft picks say, ‘coach, I can’t believe that kid’s supposed to be a senior in high school, and they’ll give you feedback that that’s the best arm I’ve seen all year.”

The Commitment and Success at Carolina

Forbes: “Anytime you have success, you know that this time of year, things can happen. What I’ll say to that is the commitment and the support of Carolina baseball has really become clear to me, even more so just recently, and how much people want us to succeed, how committed they are in this new landscape, because you have to take another level of commitment to have a chance to continue to do well.

“We want to pack this place; we want to be in the mix to host regionals, and it takes a lot of support. It takes a lot of commitment to your staff to keep them; retention. So I’m just as proud as I’ve ever been to be sitting here with you today as the head coach at North Carolina.”