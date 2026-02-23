This Week in UNC Baseball: The Drive to Improve

After a 1-1-1 weekend split with East Carolina to improve to 6-1-1 on the young season, North Carolina plays North Carolina A&T and VCU in the midweek followed by the last non-conference series of the season as LeMoyne comes to Boshamer Stadium Friday to Sunday. Head coach Scott Forbes joins Tommy Ashley to discuss the weekend that was against East Carolina, the lessons learned from those battles and the plan for the week ahead.

Watch the full interview above and scroll down for excerpts …

Competing and Playing Well Two Different Things

Scott Forbes: “I look more at the fundamental side. Hitting is hard. The caliber of pitching these days is really good everywhere for the most part. We’ve cut up video today of the whole season, just to reiterate with our players how important making plays are defensively, little things on the bases, the right read on the bases, hit by pitches, walks, those type of things. For instance, as a player, you can think, ‘well I hit him in the back on a 0-2 count, but I still got out of that inning with no runs scored.’ But as a coach, you think about, well, if that extra batter hadn’t come to the plate, then their leadoff batter, who’s their best hitter, may not hit again. So just cleaning up the little things.

“That’s our job as coaches (to teach and have them prepared). I thought we played okay. I still don’t think we’ve played great. We’ve played well at times. I honestly think we have a long ways to go to be the team that we are capable of being, and our guys agree with that.

“I thought McDuffie looked really good. His fastball command was really good. He made one big mistake with the slider, but the other mistakes came from us not getting outs when they were giving us outs. So you have to take outs. We tell our guys, if you don’t take outs against us, we’re going to hurt you offensively. It’s the same way against a good team like East Carolina.”

Gallaher and Schaffner and Turning DPs

Forbes: “There are two balls we should have turned double plays on that were hit sharp enough that the feed wasn’t where it needed to be. That is what it is. And that’s something Gavin’s going make that play down the road. There’s no doubt about it. I think they’re really good together, and I think they’re really on the same page. They have just got to turn more double plays. Just have got to play better. But they both are going to.

“And you have got to look at the speed of the runner and the speed of how hard the ball is hit. Some of those look like they should be double plays, but when a runner is a 4.1 down the line, they’re not going to be double plays. If it’s Owen Hull running or Jake Schaffner, the ball’s got to be hit really hard, for instance. If it’s a Paulsen, you should turn it every single time. I think our fly balls are up because of the power of our arms as well. But that is something we have to continue to really keep getting better at and that’s our infield defense. Those guys are so talented, so capable. They’re only going to get better.”

Schaffner at the Plate

Forbes: “We thought he had a lot of similarities of Kane Kepley. He can hit the ball over the shortstop’s head in BP, just inside-out at will. But he’s a bigger kid and more physical kid, so also learning how to get the ball in the air to right field, taking a better, aggressive swing in his counts. But, man, he’s scratching the surface. We’re seeing just the beginning of Jake Schaffner. He’s a hard nosed kid. Got a hockey background, which obviously that was a phenomenal day yesterday, watching hockey…our whole team, we got we all got into it.

“He’s a tough, hard nosed dude that brings it every day. And unfortunately, I think he’s only going to be here one year. I think scouts are catching on quickly about the upside, but I think he’s just going to continue to tick upwards. He’s not going to be perfect, but he’s a tough out. He’s going to learn to hit for more power and plays hard and works. So those type of guys just make it easy on you as a coach.



“I was walking out with him yesterday, and I like to check in with kids and ask how they are doing…..he said ‘Coach, I’m loving it.’ That makes you feel good, because obviously he’s playing, but he’s loving it for other reasons too.”

The Lack of Base Thefts

Forbes: “… a lot of it just depends on the score the situations. I think that number will tick up. Now, Owen Hull hasn’t been on base as much as we would have liked. When he gets on base more, he’s going to steal more. (Hull and Schaffner) have green lights. They can run whenever they want to run. I’ve taken it off a couple times in certain situations just because I didn’t like (the situation) and sometimes you might want to leave the four hole open for a left handed hitter with a runner at third – a situation like that. But that’ll be a part of our game. And it’s a credit to the teams we’ve played, they’ve worked hard to try to prevent that.”

The Starters on the Mound

Forbes: “(Lynch) is knocking on the door to be the best. Obviously DeCaro’s DeCaro and Boaz, he still threw well and threw a lot of strikes against East Carolina. We took him out because of that matchup and (McDuffie) struck that kid out in three pitches. But Lynch is a guy that if you don’t get him early, he starts – he’s like Alex White – feeling a little bit better about pitch 65-70, and he’ll tell you that. … He was going back out (on Sunday). He threw his warm up pitches. He was at 72 pitches, and it was the top of the six. He’s again, like Shaffner, he’s going to keep getting better. He’s definitely a guy that’s going to throw a lot of pitches. So, I could see him rolling out there and hopefully giving us seven innings almost every time. That’s my hope.

“Jason has four pitches. That fastball, but you’ve got a curve ball, you’ve got the change up to the lefties. You’ve got a slider going away from righties. It’s just a complete mix. And when he’s really good, he’s neutralizing counts. If it’s 2-1, he’s dropping a curve ball in, then 2-2? Well, what’s coming? His pitchability is what separates him, because he also has good stuff. When he throws a breaking ball and a slider in there, analytically, they’re really good and the change-up’s got weird spin, but it’s also really good. And by the way, he throws a two-seamer, and then it sinks at 90, and then a four-seamer at 94.

“He leads our pitching staff, too, because of his presence and his ability to handle pressure in big situations. He’s been like that since the day he walked in here, and he’s still one of the youngest guys, he’s a lot younger than Folger Boaz and Lynch. People don’t realize that. So, enjoy watching those guys, those big three, because we probably won’t be watching them next year.”