This Week in UNC Baseball: The Grind Begins, ECU Looms

North Carolina head coach Scott Frobes spoke with Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley about the weekend success and the grind ahead, with Richmond, Longwood and then ECU this weekend. Watch the full interview above and scroll down for excerpts.

Beyond the Scoreboard

Scott Forbes: “Number one, we won three games. Doesn’t matter how you win them. If you win them, you win them. One thing that we definitely like was fundamentally for the most part, our guys were pretty sound. We go back and watch the 90s, watch the turns, watch the leads on the bases offensively, watch the setups defensively. That is from the coach’s view of being ready for every pitch, not taking the pitch off, which we harp on and we want to be a standard here, no matter what the score is.

“We had one 90 that wasn’t up to our standard, that could have made a difference in the game. You want to hit the front of the bag. You want to get the lowest time you can…every time. But, we really competed in every phase of the game. On the mound, we competed. We’ve got a long ways to go to be where we want to be, but I was pleased with the guys, just in general, in the dugout that didn’t play, that stayed in, that stayed engaged, and were ready.”

Battling the Walks

Forbes: “You’re going to walk more now because of the track man, and you’re not going to get the pitches you used to get. So I think in the college game, you’re going to have more walks. You just can’t have too many of them. I look more early on where are the misses? Are they competitive pitches? Are they bad misses? Are they balls out of the hands? If they’re balls out of the hands, we have to address that.

“But I felt like even a guy like Caden Glauber who walked some guys, his pitches weren’t crazy misses. So I’m not concerned with that. I wanted to improve. A lot of pitching coaches say four, five pitches or less (per at bat). I like four pitches or less. Try to put them away as fast as you can. Don’t waste pitches. But I will say all of the preseasons we’ve had here at UNC, this was the most challenging from the pitching standpoint of facing live hitters because of the cold temperatures. So I think the command should improve as we move along.”

The Plan for McDuffie

Forbes: “(Walker McDuffie) can do anything. Unfortunately, he’s not quite built up lengthwise like we wanted him. He had a little minor setback trying to put together a blender. So we joke about that. He’s fine, he’s healthy, but he didn’t get on the mound when we wanted him to because of that little setback. He feels great, but he just hasn’t pitched a ton in the preseason. He pitched enough for us to use him twice (against Indiana), but we were also keeping an eye on his pitch counts.

“I think Walker can close. He can long relief. We’ve got some weapons. We got (Matthew) Matthijs back, who I thought looked tremendous. So I think as we move along and pitch counts go up, guys can be lengthened out longer. You’ll see a more established closer type role. But we do have a situation where we have two guys that have closing experience, which is good.”

Winning vs. Maximizing Opportunities

Forbes: “You’re never going to sacrifice. You’re going to go win the game period. So if that means tomorrow, Percival is lights out, he goes six innings, and McDuffie goes the seventh, and Matthijs goes the eighth and the ninth? Even if you want to get Amos Rich in there, even if you want to get Talan Holiday in there, it just didn’t work out.

“But you also know, to win a national championship potentially, you need those guys to pitch, and you don’t know unless you throw them in there. It’s why we threw Holiday in this weekend. The game was tied, and he did well, so we weren’t sacrificing to win or the loss. It was, well, let’s find out. Lee Sowers had a great preseason. Cooper Nicholson is our everyday guy. We liked the match up better so let’s put Lee in there and see how he looks and how he does in this situation.”

The Emotion Behind Paulsen’s Home Run

Forbes: “That’s a tough phone call to get as a coach when you know something happens when somebody calls you that early in the morning. I knew his dad was sick, and I knew it was going to probably be bad news. His dad came on his visit with him. I’m a huge history fan. I love military history. I’m a huge fan of law enforcement, people that serve. I’m a huge fan of our flag and people that have have done what they’ve done so we can do what we do. And his dad served on 9-11 for the NYPD.

“Tragically, Erik and his family lost his dad this summer. He was emotional all weekend. His whole family was here, and yesterday, his younger brother was here, and he’s 14, and he just came with us to practice, went to the weight room with Erik, went in the cages. The stuff that you don’t see behind the scenes. Even though Erik is new, you want him to feel like he’s not new, and have the support of of his teammates. And that’s what he has, and that’s the most important thing.

“But man, to see him running around – we were talking about why you should coach – to see that look on his face, because you know what he’s thinking. You know his family is here, his mom’s crying in the stands, and see him come around second base, and that joy. He’s the oldest, he’s got a lot of responsibility, and a lot on his shoulders with his family. So that was cool.”