This Week in UNC Baseball: A View from First Base

North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes spends a lot of time crediting his coaching staff for the Diamond Heels’ success on the baseball field. Whether it’s in postgame press conferences or weekly interviews with Inside Carolina, Forbes is quick to heap praise and credit on the men that he has assembled to help lead his Tar Heels.

This week, assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator Scott Jackson joins Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley for a look into the inner workings of the program from roster building, player development and recruiting to game day preparation and what goes into coaching first base in the talented ACC.

Scroll down for excerpts and to watch the full interview…

Adding Youth to the Coaching Staff in Kyle Datres and Brandon Martorano

Scott Jackson: “It’s a neat thing. It starts from my perspective with Mike Fox. Those guys played for Coach Fox. They’re back here now. They have that love for Carolina, matched with just a love for the game, and they want to be around it, and they want to coach it. I think it’s a really cool dynamic between our players and them, because they’re younger, and they probably hear more than we do, which I get that part of it, but they can also say ‘I’ve been there, done that. This worked for me’. The players are not hearing it from a 51-year-old like me that played in the ’90s. They’re hearing it from Kyle Datres, who just was in the batter’s box in Triple A this past summer. So they bring value.

“I don’t think there’s enough guys that want to coach, because they don’t want to pay their dues, so to speak, and not make a whole lot of money and work your tail off when you first get into it, so that you can put yourself in a position to make a decent living down down the road. So it’s fun to see those kids. Our profession needs more of them, especially the good ones like Kyle and Brandon and they’ve done a great job. Kyle and Brandon have been very, very instrumental with our hitters, and what they’re doing with Trajekt. Brandon’s handling pretty much all the Trajekt, which it’s almost a full time job, and it’s pretty cool to watch him just take so much pride in it.”

Teaching Failure to Those that Haven’t Yet

Jackson: “You let them fail. I think that’s one thing… I’ve got kids so instead of letting them go outside and mow the grass and figure it out on their own and probably screw it up, I didn’t let them screw it up. I went out there and kind of rescued it sometimes. And I think that’s one thing that you have to be able to do as a head coach, is let younger guys make some mistakes. You never want to let that happen, but it’s going to happen, right?

“(With players) we see it all the time when you come in here and you get in the batter’s box, or you get on the mound in the fall and you’re lifting, you’re taking five classes, not just the one you took in summer school, and everything just kind of turns up. Once we get going in the fall and we start scrimmaging, and you can just see some guys and they fail. They put themselves in a position where they’ve never been before. ‘Oh my gosh, I haven’t gotten a hit in my last five scrimmages!’ So we’re over there just trying to continue to encourage them, put your arm around them, and tell them it’s going to be okay at the end of the day.

“You get to choose, as a player, how you handle that. And I’ve seen some panic, and never really get themselves back to where they had the confidence they needed to succeed at this level. And then I’ve seen some like Colin Moran or Kyle Datres was a great example. We joke around about the fall that he had here his freshman year and then the next thing, we’re going to UCLA to open up the season, and he’s hitting in the three hole and playing second or third base.

“Those things don’t become a reality if you don’t handle yourself the way you need to in the fall, and you don’t keep that failure in the right lane and have the right perspective, because it can make you…I like to tell players, if you handle this the right way, you can get to a place that you never would have gotten to without it. It allows you to grow. It allows you to develop, and it allows you to build confidence to where when that happens during the season, you’re not panicking. You can get yourself a spot on the bench because you don’t handle it well.”

Recruiting the Portal and High School Ranks

Jackson: “The portal has just taken center stage in most programs, as far as the opportunity to build or bolster your roster. That’s what we’re all trying to do. You have to constantly look at the roster, what you like, what you don’t like, how does this guy fit? What pieces do we need? Yeah, it’s a full time job. The portal has taken center stage, but I think it’s a little overstated that high school kids aren’t getting opportunities. That frustrates me a little bit because we all want young talent in our programs, and so those kids are going to get opportunities if they’re good enough, so that part of it hasn’t changed a bit. I think it’s just really looking at the roster and taking the portal pieces and how can we make ourselves better.

“We want a great mix. We want the Tyler Howes that can come in here and play as a freshman. We want the Jackson Roses that can come in here and pitch as freshmen. But let’s be honest, you have to stay older, and you have to stay competitive, and you have to use those freshmen in the right places so that they continue to grow, and you’ve got young talent that stays in your program and helps build for the future. I think the big thing for me is not to make too much out of the portal, but use it wisely. That’s the way the recruiting has changed the most for me.”

The Role Analytics Play

Jackson: “It plays a role, but not the biggest role. There are some organizations in pro ball where it’s just centered around that. I think we do a really good job of looking at what’s there. We don’t really just strictly go off analytics. There are some tools you can ask it a question and it’ll tell you what your best run scoring line up should be and all. That doesn’t mean we’re going to use it, but at least maybe it starts to take you down a little bit different thought process as far as putting the lineup together.

“I think that’s one thing that gets lost sometimes in this day and age of baseball, is you don’t use your gut as much as you should. And that’s something Scott Forbes is really good at. If he’s got a gut thought, he goes with it, and he doesn’t look back.”

The Review Decisions

Jackson: “So when we’re on offense, I’ll usually just go off what I hear, right? You’ll hear glove or bag, or bag then the glove. The hard part sometimes is that maybe the ball is behind the glove, but hasn’t hit the pocket yet. So sometimes you got to be careful. If it sounds like we’re safe, then I’m going to always tell Scott to review it. We don’t care what part of the game it is, Scott will trust me.

“There were a couple last year where I was dead set that we’re safe. And I could hear the bag before I heard the glove. But then you go to review and it either gets grainy, or they don’t have a great angle with it or they get screened by a pitcher that’s running over to back up first base, whatever the case may be. With the players, we really trust Eric Paulsen. I think he’s great with it. He does a really good job.

“Third, it’s going to be right in front of Coach Forbes. Obviously second is away from us, and sometimes you really have to trust your players. You have got to kind of set your ego aside. Nobody wants to be thrown out but we’ve told our guys if you feel strongly about an interference call, a force play, slide rule, just an out/safe at second base, Coach Forbes is going to trust you, and he’s going to go ahead and challenge it. Late in the game, we’ll do it sometimes, just so that we can get a reliever up and going. I’ve done that. He’s done that before. You can kind of use it to your advantage at times.

“But it’s a good thing for college baseball, and I think it’s something that I’ve enjoyed. It saves you from getting high blood pressure and getting ejected sometimes, at least that’s what I found early on in my coaching career.”