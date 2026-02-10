Three Things To Watch: UNC vs. Miami

As much as fans and players alike would love to linger on Saturday night’s glory, it’s right back to work for North Carolina as the Tar Heels head to Coral Gables on Tuesday night for a road matchup with the Miami Hurricanes (18–5, 7–3 ACC).

The Hurricanes are putting together an impressive first season under rookie head coach and former Duke assistant Jai Lucas. After finishing at the bottom of the ACC last year (7-24, 3-17), the Hurricanes are tied with North Carolina, 2.5 games behind ACC leaders Duke and Clemson.

Here are three things to keep your eyes on as UNC heads to South Florida on Tuesday…

Avoid The Hangover

Last time Hubert Davis’ bunch beat Duke, Clemson came to the Smith Center three days later and handed the Tar Heels a sobering 80-76 loss.

North Carolina finds itself in a similar position on Tuesday, coming off the heels of an emotional win facing a worthy opponent.

“Saturday was Saturday,” Davis said on Monday’s ACC coaches’ Zoom. “We had practice yesterday… our focus was on our preparation for Miami, and we understand the challenge tomorrow night against a really good Miami team, and how important our practices are and our preparation, and how well we’re going to have to play on the road and against a really good team.”

Malik Reneau Offers A Tall Task

As Carolina enters the stretch run of ACC play, the conversation around the conference’s individual accolades will begin to heat up, with much of the discussion — rightfully so — centered on Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer.

However, Tuesday night at the Watsco Center will offer Carolina fans a look at one of the ACC’s more underrated players: Malik Reneau.

The local native returned to his hometown team for his senior season following three with Indiana, and leads the way for the Hurricanes, averaging 20 points per game, good for fifth in the league.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Reneau will likely match up with Wilson and should provide an entertaining player spotlight on Tuesday.

Interior-Heavy Hurricanes

Favorably for North Carolina, Miami does not rely heavily on the three-point shot offensively, nor do the Hurricanes convert at a high rate.

Through 10 ACC games, Miami ranks 16th in the ACC at 30.8 percent shooting from three, with 21.7 percent of its league points coming from beyond the arc (which ranks last in the conference).

Instead, the Hurricanes generate 56.3 percent of their offense from two-point range — the highest rate in the ACC — while shooting 58.4 percent inside the arc, good for third in the league.

Against a North Carolina defense that limits opponents to 44.3 percent shooting from two — fifth nationally — Miami’s interior-focused offense should play into Carolina’s strengths.