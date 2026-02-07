Three Things To Watch: UNC vs. Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It is without a doubt that No. 14 North Carolina will face its tallest task of the season when No. 4 Duke makes the quick trip south on 15-501 to the Smith Center on Saturday.

In a similar manner, it is equally undoubtable that a win over No. 4 Duke (21-1, 10-0 ACC) would be instrumental for the Tar Heels’ (18-4, 6-3 ACC) 2025-26 campaign, in addition to the rivalry as a whole.

Ranked No. 27 in the NET and projected slotted as the final No. 5 seed according to Bracket Matrix, UNC owns a 4-3 record in Quad 1 games. A win over Duke — No. 3 in the NET and 9-1 in Quad 1 — would represent the Tar Heels’ most prized pelt of the season.

The Tar Heels are 4-6 against Duke since Hubert Davis took over the program, and last beat Jon Scheyer’s squad in Chapel Hill on Feb. 3, 2024, when Harrison Ingram’s 21/13 double-double led the Tar Heels to a 93-84 victory.

Here are three things to keep your eyes on as UNC looks to notch a signature win Saturday night in the Smith Center.

How Will UNC Respond

If basketball games were 30 minutes long instead of 40, the Tar Heel faithful would feel much better going into Saturday.

In Monday’s 87-77 win over Syracuse, the Tar Heels led by as many as 32 at the 9:56 mark of the second half, before the Orange ripped off a 37-11 run to cut UNC’s lead to six points with 42 seconds to go.

“We know that we let that last seven to nine minutes slip away in that Syracuse game,” Seth Trimble said Thursday. “But we already learned from it very quickly and dropped it, and I think we’re confident that won’t happen this Saturday.”

All Hands On Deck Rebounding

One word: rebound.

North Carolina will have to rebound the basketball in order to limit a Duke offense that lives on the offensive glass.

The Blue Devils possess the highest offensive rebound percentage in the ACC (38.4 percent), fueling their ACC-leading 126.5 offensive rating.

Last month against Virginia — the ACC’s second-best offensive rebounding team — North Carolina surrendered 16 offensive boards, which turned into 17 second-chance points for the Cavaliers.

Snap The Skid

The Blue Devils hold a three-game win streak over the Tar Heels, sweeping UNC in all three meetings last season. A Tar Heel loss tomorrow would match the longest streak in nearly a decade, when Duke took four straight from March of 2014, to February 2016.

“We haven’t beaten them in a long time,” Caleb Wilson said Thursday. “We even lost to them in football this year.”

“For me personally, you have to get a win, if I want to be a legend and I want to cement my name in history, this is a very good opportunity for me to do it.”