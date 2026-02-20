Three Things To Watch: UNC vs. Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Eager to turn the page from Tuesday night’s embarrassment at NC State, North Carolina heads north this weekend for a Saturday afternoon (1pm/ABC) showdown at Syracuse (15-12, 6-8 ACC) in cold, soggy upstate New York.

Saturday marks the second meeting between Hubert Davis and Adrian Autry’s teams this season, as the Tar Heels drew the Orange as their additional home-and-home opponent alongside Duke under the ACC’s 18-game conference schedule for 2025–26.

The Tar Heels took the first meeting, 87–77, in Chapel Hill earlier this month and will look to complete the season sweep Saturday. Here are three things to keep an eye on…

Dampen Donnie Freeman

In the first matchup of the season, Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman was a handful, pouring in a game-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 18 of which came in the first half.

“Donnie has got tremendous length, versatility, his ability to score in many different areas… very impressed by him,” Davis said following UNC’s win on Feb. 2.

That performance came with both Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar on the floor — now what does UNC do without them?

Freeman has to be licking his chops at the thought of taking on UNC’s depleted frontcourt. Jarin Stevenson doesn’t provide the same level of physicality as either of the Tar Heels’ usual post players, while Zayden High has at times been vulnerable defending in one-on-one situations.

High drew the primary assignment on Pitt’s Cameron Corhen last Saturday — a similarly built forward — and Corhen responded with 23 points to lead all scorers. How the UNC staff chooses to go at Freeman this time around will be worth watching Saturday.

Troubles From Three

Coming off its worst 3-point showing of the season Tuesday night in Raleigh — a 15.1 percent effort (5-of-33) — North Carolina has to start connecting from beyond the arc, especially as long as its superstar frontcourt remains sidelined.

“Of the 33 threes that we took, a good portion were wide open, and we just didn’t make them,” Hubert Davis said Tuesday.

In the Feb. 2 win over the Orange, UNC was far more efficient, knocking down 44.4 percent (8-of-18) from deep. The Tar Heels have also shot it well in the building most still call the Carrier Dome. In its last two trips to Syracuse, UNC has connected at a 45.4 percent clip (25-of-55) from three.

History Offers A Warning

In the first meeting between these two teams, UNC led by as many as 32 before the Orange ripped off a 37–11 second-half run to trim what had been a blowout into a five-point margin and a far more routine 87-77 final score.

Last time these two programs split a home-and-home in 2024, North Carolina rolled 103-67 in the first matchup, only for Syracuse to respond with an 86-79 win of its own to secure the split on its home court.

North Carolina heads to New York on Saturday desperate for a response. Despite Tuesday’s debacle, the metrics still favor Carolina — the betting line has UNC as a 2.5-point favorite, and KenPom gives UNC a 62 percent win probability.

It’s the kind of game the Tar Heels have to secure, especially with No. 21 Louisville and red-hot freshman Mikel Brown looming Monday night in the Smith Center — a much steeper challenge regardless of who’s available for the boys in blue.