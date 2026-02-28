Three Things To Watch: UNC vs. Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With its hopes of securing an ACC Tournament double-bye still alive, North Carolina welcomes Virginia Tech (18–10, 7–8 ACC) to the Smith Center for the Tar Heels’ penultimate home game of the season Saturday night (8:30 p.m./ESPN2).

The Hokies enter Chapel Hill on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament field, and a third Quad 1 win would be a major feather in the cap for Mike Young’s squad.

The Tar Heels have won nine straight over Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, and have won two in a row in the series following last year’s 91-59 blowout in Blacksburg.

Here are three things to watch as North Carolina tries to stay unbeaten in the Smith Center this season…

Better Than Record Suggests

Despite a 7–8 ACC record, Virginia Tech sits much closer to the conference’s upper echelon than the standings suggest, with four one-possession conference losses separating the Hokies from a much different outlook.

Virginia Tech has fallen victim to game-winning three-pointers by Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie and SMU’s Boopie Miller — two names UNC fans know all too well — with Miller’s stunning winner coming from beyond halfcourt. Narrow defeats to Miami and Wake Forest have featured late-game leads slipping away from the Hokies inside the final two minutes.

Along with North Carolina, Virginia Tech is the lone ACC team to defeat No. 11 Virginia in conference play — a further sign the Hokies are better than their losing record indicates.

Tar Heels Should Own Interior

Look for the Tar Heels to attack the rim at will Saturday night against a questionable Virginia Tech interior defense.

ACC opponents are shooting 55.7 percent against the Hokies from inside the arc — the fourth-highest mark in the conference — while North Carolina is converting at a 56.8 percent rate from two, the third-best figure in league play.

Against Duke and Louisville — the only ACC teams more efficient from two than UNC — Virginia Tech surrendered a combined 82 points in the paint. The Tar Heels have generated similar production at the rim in recent outings, totaling 82 points in the paint across their last two games while going 27-for-36 on close looks.

“They were much much more efficient from two,” Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey said after UNC’s 77-74 win over the Cardinals Monday. “It was a big disparity in the game.”

Free Throws vs. Foul Discipline

While it may frustrate North Carolina fans to watch the Tar Heels at the free-throw line — especially lately — getting there remains a critical part of UNC’s offensive approach. In ACC play, the Tar Heels are earning free throws on 36.7 percent of their possessions, the third-highest rate in the conference behind Duke and Miami.

Virginia Tech, however, is among the ACC’s best at defending without fouling, allowing opponents to reach the line at a 26.5 percent rate. In matchups with Duke and Miami, the Hokies surrendered a combined 20 free-throw attempts.

Over its last three games, North Carolina is averaging 22.7 free-throw attempts per contest, setting up a compelling contrast in styles Saturday.

“Yes, there is concern,” Davis said of the Tar Heels’ recent free throw struggles. “We work on free throws every day… but it’s something that I know we can do better, and we’re going to have to.”