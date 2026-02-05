Today's Take: UNC's Place in the ACC Race



Greg’s Daily Take:

“The league is really good this year. If you look at some of the metric standings, the ACC right now is is fourth, behind the SEC, the Big 10 and the Big 12. And a big part of that is that the ACC just has so many teams, and so the the numbers drag you down a little bit, but the ACC is relatively even with those other teams, especially around the top half, which is what you’re looking for.

“Not exactly sure how many teams are going to get into the NCAA Tournament, looking like probably eight, which is a good number, but maybe not many on the top lines. Duke is angling for a number one seed. I think Virginia and Carolina, maybe NC State, if they close strong, maybe Clemson can push for a top four seed. That remains to be seen. We’re in February. That’s the fun part — this is when it gets real.

“Because of that Stanford loss and because of losing three games on the on the road, Carolina is now 3.5 games out of first place, so they have got a lot of work to do if they are to win the ACC regular season championship. But in terms of the double-bye, which is very important, they’re a game and a half back of both Virginia and NC State. That leads us into our conversation about Saturday. If Carolina is not able to get it done against Duke, they’re looking at being two games out of that double-bye with eight games to play. And so now you’re really having to grind out the final stretch. That speaks to the importance of Saturday’s game against Duke.”