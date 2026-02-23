Today's Take: A Big Game



Greg’s Daily Take:

“This is similar to Saturday, just on steroids. Louisville has that kryptonite for North Carolina. And I know Louisville has been up and down when they haven’t hit shots from the outside, they’ve had some some bad performances. Even with Caleb Wilson out, Carolina’s strength is still in the post, as we saw Saturday. With Zayden High coming along, Jarin Stevenson playing well, and Veesaar is Veesaar, so you’ve got an advantage against most teams.

“And if the guards play like they did on Saturday, North Carolina can compete with pretty much anybody. But they will be at a disadvantage vs. Louisville, and it’s going to be a collective effort defensively. If they can at least make Louisville take difficult shots from the perimeter and not give them a bunch of open looks, that will go a long way.

“Beyond that, make your free throws. So maybe the charity stripe is the X-factor tonight.



“This is the biggest game of the year. And I say that from an ACC tournament seeding perspective. Because at this moment, it is possible for Carolina to still get the one seed in the ACC Tournament. Now it’s going to take an act of God for that to happen, everything’s got to be just perfect. On the flip side, they can still get an 11 seed. So there’s a wide range of scenarios for Carolina coming into this game, but depending on the outcome of this one, those opportunities on either side diminish dramatically.”