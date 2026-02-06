Today's Take: Caleb Wilson Bringing Back the Fire

Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Take:

“If you look at the fan bases, I don’t think the emotion has changed. The passion from UNC fans is there for both Duke and NC State, especially in basketball with this rivalry. And you see that on social media, you see that on the message boards. You see that in the neighborhood with your buddies hanging around talking. That’s that makes it unique and fun.

“Things have changed with the players. The Carolina/Duke game, a lot of it is those players are so similar in where they come from and their upbringing, and so you didn’t have some of that chatter that you maybe used to have.

“It’s fantastic for Caleb Wilson to be open and honest like he on his feelings toward Duke and had badly he wants to beat them and win this game. It’s needed. Everybody’s so polished these days. Everybody’s trying to avoid the headline, which I get and it makes sense. But for us and for the fan base, it’s not quite as fun. Hubert Davis is not going to say anything disrespectful or on edge about Duke. That’s just not how he is. Jon Scheyer is not going to do that either. So it’s good to be able to have some players willing to say what everybody else is thinking.

It’s not that Caleb’s disrespectful at all, because he hasn’t been. But it’s pretty clear that he wants to beat Duke, and that beating Duke and playing in that atmosphere is one of the reasons he wanted to come to Carolina. That’s special, and that’s one of the reasons that there’s so much support around him. Granted, it helps being a lottery pick, too, but to be to be vocal and to be a leader and to express your feelings in that way, a lot of fans resonate with that.”