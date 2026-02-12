Today's Take: Caleb Wilson in Context

Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“Caleb Wilson has some of that Michael Jordan in him, where he’s found reasons to be motivated. It can just be something small, but he’ll remember it. The whole thing with Duke stopping talking to him during the recruiting process. He took that to heart. He talked a big game about it, and then what he do? He went out and he was the best player on the court against Duke in the first half. To talk trash and then go out there and back it up? That’s something different. So that’s the Caleb Wilson we know.

“And so you get to Tuesday night, and there’s just so much euphoria coming off of that Duke game, and he had played so well and great. And he’s done so much this year, he’s in contention for ACC Player of the Year, certainly going to be an All-American. He’s going to be a top five draft pick, all these things. And you just expect him as a freshman to keep chugging along. But it is a long season, it is a grind. It’s a lot more than they’ve ever done at the high school level. So you wonder if that was part of it, in terms of the effort. Now, if you watch the game again, was the effort there? Did something change. Did the injury play a role in that?

“I thought he looked pretty standard in the first half, maybe not quite as energetic as he normally is. But at the start of the second half, he looks down at his left hand as if he’s kind of checking it out. It wasn’t much longer after that that he got checked out in the back. And then you saw him start to really favor that left hand. You could tell he didn’t want to put any pressure on it, he didn’t want to dribble with it. He didn’t want it to get hit when he was banging with players for rebounds and those kind of things. And then it just kind of spiraled.

“So yeah, it was just like everything fell apart at the same time, and maybe the injury fueled that some. But I would say that given what he’s done this year, and given how hard he’s played and what he’s done for the team, if it’s one game, you don’t like to see it, but okay, it happened and you move on.”