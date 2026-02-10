Today's Take: Fighting The Emotional Toll

Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“The issue for this Carolina team all season long has been inconsistency. And when Carolina has turned it on they’ve played well against good opponents, the second half against Kansas, the second half against Virginia, the second half against Duke. So when Carolina plays to that potential, they’re a problem, and they can play with anybody in the country. It’s that consistency that’s raised concerns.

“So is that North Carolina team done? Those players that didn’t commit defensively and allowed too many open looks and didn’t communicate, is that a thing of the past? Have they now found this new road and understand ‘if we do these things, we can be really good.’ If that’s the case, there’s a lot of potential ahead for this team, and this team can challenge for a deep run.

“This game Tuesday night at Miami is important, because how do they respond off that Duke game in one of the biggest wins Smith Center history? There was such an emotional load with that Duke game that they came out flat but they were able to recover and get the win. We’ve seen that time and time again, and that that shouldn’t surprise anybody when you talk about emotional rivalry games, but that is the concern here.”