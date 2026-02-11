Today's Take: Figuring Out the 'Why'

Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“Hubert Davis is in year five and he’s had some good teams, he’s had some incredible moments, but yet we keep coming back to these moments where the team just looks uninspired and they start slow, and can’t build on their successes. And it’s really that consistency that has defined Davis’ tenure at North Carolina. It’s a problem. All that momentum and all that enthusiasm from the win over Duke died in Miami.

“Most coaches at the end of the season will take a look back and say, ‘okay, what were our problems? Was it scheme? Was it effort? Was it talent – do we have to recruit better? Do we have to evaluate better?’ And you try to get your hands around it, and you find common themes, and you figure out how to address it.

“There are different approaches in how you want to handle these types of things, but you’ve got to be able to take that step of really looking hard at what you’re doing, and trying to find those common trends, and then figuring it out. I’m sure the coaching staff has been trying to figure out, but they need to find the answer as to why is there so much inconsistency throughout the course of a season.

“We know the potential of this team is high. How do you get the team to play at that level, game in and game out, because we haven’t seen that. You see halves like the second half at Virginia and the second half against Duke, in the first 30 minutes against Syracuse, and you’re thinking this team can play in the Final Four. But then you see the last 10 minutes against Syracuse, and you see the game at Miami, and you’re wondering if this team is going to be able to get out of the first round of the NCAA tournament. So figuring out how to address those issues should have already occurred, because it is a consistent theme. And yeah, I don’t know that you can fix it mid-season, but it’s got to be talked about. It’s got to be acknowledged, because it is a significant problem.”