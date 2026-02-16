Today's Take: Finishing Defensive Possessions

Every weekday, Inside Carolina’s experts weigh in with their thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Today, analyst Rob Harrington joined. Watch the full daily thoughts above.

Rob’s Take:

“The defense has been slipping since January, so that was a problem that predates the injuries to the frontcourt. Now, obviously, that makes it worse, because we’ve seen stretches where they can play good defense when they have the intact roster with these guys. But they are going to be more compromised, because what on earth happens if Jarin Stevenson gets in foul trouble, even if Zayden High gets in foul trouble? I don’t expect High to play as well as he did on Saturday every game, but he’s obviously going to be an important part of the rotation.

“There were a couple of plays where I thought those guys sort of backed off, to not foul as though they’ve been coached to be extra careful, because they need to be. But certainly it has to start with those two in terms of protecting the defensive glass. But truthfully, I’ve conceded at this point that Carolina is not going to be a great defensive team with or without Wilson and Veesaar. The offense has been really good since January, and so number one priority is to maintain as much of that as they can during this interim period without at least one of the two stars. Keep as much of that as they can and then tighten up as much as possible on the defensive end, and definitely do a better job on the glass.

“It is a vulnerability, but the truth is the team is going to be vulnerable during the stretch, and what is the best way to overcome that? Certainly, three point shooting, excellent ball handling. The ball handling against Pittsburgh was excellent. You don’t get performances like that from a ball handling point of view, very often, and that will keep them in the game if they don’t beat themselves. I don’t think they’re ever going to turn a lot of people over, but if they can improve on the defensive glass and maintain most of that offensive effectiveness, I think they can win some of these games. Now they’re not probably going to go undefeated the rest of the way, but I think they can win their fair share.”