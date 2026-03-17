Today's Take: The Greenville Fan Marker



Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“Even for the Carolina-Clemson game, there wasn’t a packed house at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. There were a lot of empties in the upper level, and there were plenty of empties in the lower level. How much of that was a lack of interest in UNC? Is that taking a step too far? It may be, but I think it was noteworthy.

“So Sherrell made the point of, if you go back to 2017, when Carolina and Duke were both in Greenville. Carolina was a one seed and Duke was a two seed. When Duke took the court against South Carolina in the second round, a lot of Carolina fans were happily in attendance and played a big role in South Carolina pulling that upset.

“Do you see that same type of fan engagement in Greenville this week? I think that’s going to be telling. If the Carolina fans pack out that facility for the games Carolina plays, that speaks to the faith and the trust in the coaching staff and in this team in terms of wanting to provide support. If we see the same thing that we saw in Charlotte, that maybe showing some red flags about how the fan base is getting a little bit perturbed with how some of this has gone. I think that’ll be a good marker for this program entering the offseason.”