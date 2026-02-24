Today's Take: The Impact of Henri Veesaar



Greg’s Daily Take:

“Let me preface this by saying, by no way, shape or form, am I suggesting that Carolina is better without Caleb Wilson. That’s a silly notion. But when we look at Kansas without Darryn Peterson, they’ve gotten a lot better without him, because they’ve had to learn to rely on each other instead of just relying on the star. There’s no reason for them to beat Arizona without Peterson, but they did, and they looked really good because they played as a team. I think you can make that case for North Carolina. Zayden High gets a lot of credit, and he should, because he’s really come on. Jarin Stevenson as has quietly elevated his play. You can make the case that Carolina is probably better defensively when Henri Veesar is in the game alongside of either High or Stevenson. They’re just consistently very solid. And when the shots are going down, like they were against Louisville – I think Carolina was shooting 65% through the first 25 minutes of the game – that’s as good as you do.

“Obviously the strength of a lottery pick like Caleb Wilson is when things go badly, like against Duke in the first half, the moment was too big for most Tar Heels. It wasn’t too big for Wilson, so Wilson put the team on his shoulders, and because of the way he played in the first half Carolina had a chance to win that game. The moment was too big in Raleigh, when State was chirping and aggressive and all those things that would not have been the case with Wilson. He embraces that type of thing. So he elevates your floor and he also provides you a ceiling that you wouldn’t otherwise have.

“But in other situations, when you’re playing well as a group and you’re making shots, his absence is not as significant. And I think we saw that against Louisville. And that gets back to Veesaar. While Veesaar’s stats were nothing to write home about, his impact was incredible, because there were times when Louisville thought about getting into the paint and had to dribble out of there. We’ve talked about the plus-minus for Veesaar all year long being vastly superior to everybody else. Same situation vs. Louisville. I think he was plus-16 when he’s on the court. Carolina won by three. So that tells you that value.