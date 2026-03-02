Today's Take: Henri Veesaar's Leverage



Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“Henri Veesaar is the perfect example of where NIL can be beneficial. Let’s talk about college baseball for a second. A star player in college baseball, because of the way the rules are set up, once you agree to go to college and play, you’ve got to stay for three years. There are some caveats and workarounds, but in general, it’s a three-year commitment.

“So what happens is kids who are really good players at the college level in their junior year or when they have eligibility left, that’s where they have the most leverage. They can entertain Major League Baseball teams and find out what their value is, but they also have the option of saying, ‘thank you but I’m going back to school’. And MLB teams will sometimes pay more to get them to come out.

“The catch is, of course, if you come back, then you lose that leverage, and you better have a really good year, or it could hurt you in your decision making process. Veesaar is somewhat in that situation right now, because he’s a projected fringe first round draft pick. So when we’re talking about first round draft picks, guaranteed money is in the $5 million range. But he also has eligibility remaining in college. So he’s improved this year and that could continue more so next season. We’ve talked about the impact his play has. He’s just such a magnetic player. He’s such a good defensive player that he is very impactful. Can he get better if he comes back right? And can he move himself up into the lottery pick range?

“That’s really where the conversation comes in of what are Veesaar’s options, and if he believes that he’s better served coming back and getting a better rookie contract, well then it’s ‘ok Carolina, make it worth my while. If I’m thinking about coming back, what are you going to offer to entice me back?’ Is it going to be $3 million? 4? 5? What kind of deals can can be solidified through NIL to make this work? I think there’s a lot of leverage for a player like Veesaar, and Carolina would be best served of making the best offer it can. Because what you’re looking at is, could they go into the transfer portal and find somebody of Veesaar’s value? That’s ultimately what it comes down to.”