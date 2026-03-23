Today's Take: How We Got Here



Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

With some weeks left to go in the in the season, all indications were that North Carolina likely was going to stay with Hubert Davis for another year. The caveat there, of course, was that there needed to be some some life in the postseason. In UNC’s last three losses to close the season, the performances were all so inconsistent, having to do with focus and concentration and some coaching aspects. That threw a wrench into things. Davis needed to win that VCU game decisively to feel confident about getting another another year, but the team collapsed at the end of the game.

“Everybody has got five years of data to work with, and it’s not just the results on the court. It’s how things have been handled behind the scenes. Davis is a private person, and therefore the fundraising aspect, the glad-handing that has to happen, just doesn’t come naturally to him. It’s not something that he’s comfortable with, according to a variety of sources over the years.

“We’ve seen in the past how recruiting can be a bellwether for school officials. If that craters, they can decide a change is needed. Now in the NIL era, money and recruiting are the same thing. When you determine you may not have enough money to appropriately fund a roster to be competitive the next season, that changes the dynamics very quickly.

“And it’s important to understand the context of all that’s going on with UNC athletics. You’ve got the Smith Center situation, which is a big factor in terms of taking up a lot of bandwidth. There’s the football program and Bill Belichick and all that has entailed. And then you’ve also got the athletic director transition. Bubba Cunningham is the athletic director right now, in two months it’ll be Steve Newmark officially, but Newmark is already heavily involved in this situation.

“The decision-making process really started as soon as that VCU game ended on Thursday. I understand the fan base wants things to happen very quickly. And I do think the national narrative is a little bit ahead of where things actually stand. It’s not as though things are not happening, but there is a process involved, and that’s what North Carolina officials are currently working through.”