Today's Take: Hubert Davis' Challenge

“I’m a firm believer that teams and coaches that have a person, whether it be on staff or a player, that goes through significant adversity, there’s an immediate rallying cry, and that next game out, they’re going to play to the best of their ability. That’s going to be the most effort you’re going to see. They’re going to play at a high level, close to that potential, and I suspect that’s what we’ll see against Pittsburgh on Saturday. We’ve seen it time and time again over the years in a variety of sports. With the Smith Center crowd urging the team on, I suspect we’ll see a pretty good performance against Pitt. Pitt’s not very good, so it is certainly the easiest game left on the schedule, but I suspect fans will feel good about what they see on Saturday.

“And then it gets difficult. You have to go to Raleigh, and you’re kind of off that emotional high, and a lot of things have to fall into place now. The benefit for this coaching staff is that last year they played a lot of small ball, and because of how things played out earlier this year, with the coaching staff being willing to give Zayden High and James Brown playing time to see if those guys can come along, they now know what they have to deal with. High gave them good minutes against Miami, but he’s yet to proven he’s a guy that you can count on for a significant amount of time.

“Working Jarin Stevenson into the frontcourt rotation the last month or so has been very beneficial. It sets them up to continue on with him at the four. But he and Veesaar can’t play the entire game, so you’ll see some small ball. You may see some situations where it’ll be Trimble, but maybe Jonathan Powell can slide down and play the four just for a few minutes. They have kind of a blueprint of how to do that from what they did last year. Now, rebounding becomes a significant issue. That’s something they have to address, and you have to account for that by having better three-point shooting. This is a team that takes a ton of three point shots and that’s got to continue, and they’ve got to make a lot of them.

“Then the other part of it is we don’t know for sure how long Caleb’s going to be out. You can really make a set plan, if you know what the outcome is going to be. If you know Caleb’s done for the year, well, that changes how you approach things. But there’s uncertainty currently with when exactly he would be able to come back, and that adds a dynamic. You have got to be very creative in what you’re doing and trust the guys you have, and know that a lot of guys are going to be playing a lot more minutes than they have, and that this time of year that can be difficult. Do you press as often, knowing that the guys are having to play a few more minutes? So these are all the things that the coaching staff has to work through in very short order.”