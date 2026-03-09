Today's Take: Inside Out, Or Else



Greg’s Daily Take:

“You don’t have Caleb Wilson moving forward. The ball has got to go through Henri Veesaar. He’s the best player and a very good passer, so there’s no reason not to force feed him the ball. Now, the flip side of that, he’s got to do a better job of establishing position. Sometimes he allows teams to push him out from the block and Duke’s Maliq Brown was able to do that despite giving up a lot of height and size.

“Against Duke, Veesaar had seven shot attempts and no free throws. Two of his shots were threes, so he took five shots inside against Duke. That’s your best player. That can’t happen. It’s like Carolina gets in these lulls where they forget where their strength is, and it takes Hubert Davis at halftime — which happened during the Virginia Tech game — giving a motivational speech and reminder of ‘Hey, guys, you’ve got a NBA draft pick over here that’s seven feet tall. How about we go to him consistently and work the offense through him.’ When Carolina has made that a point, they are significantly better offensively.

“That’s where the coaching staff has to draw up some of these plays and sets that really focus on working through the post. Because I think for Carolina to have much success moving forward, that’s the path. Now, if you get hot, you knock down a bunch of threes, you can win some games that way. But Carolina has not consistently been a good outside shooting team, and so if you get into that scenario where you’re not going through the post and you’re not making many outside shots, there’s going to be a quick exit.”