Today's Take: It Is What It Is

“This team is just limited with what it can do. And so if you’re viewing this through a lens that North Carolina is a top five program all time, that’s how we should grade them, which is what I do on a year to year basis. But this team is what it is. This team is not a top 10 team. It’s just not. When you have elite talents like Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson, you can make up for some of those miscues, and you can cover up a lot of these problems.

“Carolina was 5-for-33 from three point range in Raleigh without Caleb and Henri. For perspective, that is the worst three point field goal percentage in UNC basketball history with a minimum of 30 attempts. It’s top 10 worst with a minimum of 20 attempts. And what that tells you is that when Carolina, historically, has taken a lot of threes, it’s because they’re hitting. Well, this team really isn’t hitting. I mean, they’re fringe top 200 nationally in three point field goal percentage, but they take a ton of them. This team is on track to shoot the most three pointers of any Carolina team in terms of percent of their overall field goal attempts.

“So why would that be? Why would you take so many three point shots when you’re not that good of a three point shooting team? And the reason is you don’t have guards that can get into the paint and create on their own. You don’t have playmakers outside of your two big guys. It’s a glaring problem. And because Carolina’s schedule hasn’t been really elite this year, and it’s fringe top 50, which is not in typical North Carolina schedule, some of that has been covered up. And I’m not saying these guys are poor players, because they’re good players. They’re not great players. These aren’t the kind of guards that you see on teams that are Final Four worthy and that compete for national championships.

“So you have got to get Caleb and Henri back if you want to make any kind of run in the postseason, no doubt about it. But then you need to make sure that you’re running the sets and getting some looks and knocking them down. And ultimately, that’s going to be North Carolina success. I know some believe with Caleb and Henri in (the State) game, Carolina wins easy. I just don’t think that’s the case. In Carolina’s six losses, they’ve shot 28% from three. If you have a poor three point shooting night, and you take a bunch of them, you’re going to lose regardless of who’s in the post, and that’s just kind of how this Carolina team is designed. They’re not good enough defensively to make up for those miscues. It all starts in the back court, and it’s all a roster management issue. So you don’t have your two bigs, you could not hit anything from outside, and you couldn’t get into the paint, and then you didn’t play well defensively. The result is you get a 24-point loss. And I don’t think State played great, but they dominated this game.”