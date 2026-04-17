Today's Take: NCAA Has Long Ways to Go

Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes discussing how the NCAA and college athletics slowly continues to evolve.

“The simplest way is to break (basketball and football) off. But you still have a lot of questions that if you’re separating these out, what about academics? Are academics still part of the equation, or are we going full professional? If you’re tied to college, there’s got to be an educational component. But what does that look like, and how do those rules change? So either way that you go, there are massive shifts ahead, and I think it just is going to take real quality leadership to be able to lead college athletics into that world.

“It’s a pipe dream to think this is settling down now. We’re moving in the right direction, just very slowly. So it’s going to be a while. There’s going to be a lot of coverage in the months ahead on a lot of these other major lawsuits against NCAA. We’ll see how some of those play out. The House settlement was a lawsuit about three different lawsuits that were brought together and still there were a number of other significant lawsuits that were put on hold just to see what played out in House. And now a lot of those are back up and running.

“But I find it hilarious that House took place on July 1. And I sat down with Lee Roberts at the end of that month, and was talking to him about that, and he made the comment not even a month in that there were already a lot of questions and changes that are going to have to come out of the House settlement even though everybody thought that was going to be ironclad. I think that will continue to happen.

“So a lot in flux. It will continue to be in flux. I do think we’re at least talking about the right things. We’re long past the days about the three rules for paying players. That’s where it started, and we’re long past that but still have a long ways to go.”