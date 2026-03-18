Today's Take: NCAA Must Find the Balance



Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“When you think about your childhood, and you are nostalgic, your core memories are as it relates to March Madness and college basketball are players like Seth Trimble. That is about watching a kid come in as a freshman, show a glimpse of potential in limited moments on the court, and then you watch that player grow up over four years. By the time they’re senior, even if they’re not a star All-ACC player, they’re a leader, they’ve carved out a role as a great rebounder or as the team’s defender. And you get to know the players and you appreciate what they’ve gone through and how they’ve developed and you build that relationship with each and every one of them.

“That era is gone, and so it is different — you don’t have those emotional bonds to the player, although you do still have those emotional bonds to the teams. I think people hate Duke as much now as they did 30 years ago, so there’s still that component.

“We have to figure out what the best path forward is. And I’m pretty stingy on this point: the NCAA should have been sharing revenue with players a long, long time ago – probably 40 years ago – and they chose not to. And so what we see now is a reckoning. But there’s got to be some guardrails in place, and that’s the task at hand. It’s messy, it’s going to continue to be messy, but at some point we’ll get to an end result that while not everybody’s going to be happy about it, we’ll be able to make amends with it and move forward.

“In talking with my son and his friends, they have a better grasp of it now, because it’s all they’ve known, whereas older people have a completely different take. So sometimes it’s also the passage of time that makes it work.”