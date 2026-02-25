Today's Take: New Era Yielding Quick Turnarounds in ACC



Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“It wasn’t that long ago that you wanted a head coach who could build a program year by year. And it would time time — used to be you need at least three years to build your base, build your foundation. Those days are long gone. Miami was 7-24 last year. They’re 22-6 right now. Virginia was 15-17 last year and now they’re 25-3. Given the dynamics with NIL and rev share and the transfer portal, coaches should be able to revamp their rosters in the way that they want, year by year. And we’re seeing that.

“Jai Lucas has done a good job of that at Miami. He’s got a good point guard, got a good big and he’s got an enforcer in the post, and Tru Washington, who did not play against North Carolina, is the starting two guard. He’s had a good year. So there’s different pieces like that in place. Virginia is the same way. They really hit the international market to get some good players, and then reached out to the West Coast to bring in Malik Thomas from San Francisco, which was a good addition.

“So there are opportunities each year to be able to build out your roster the way that you want it to be. For the most part, Hubert Davis did that this year. We know he did it in 2024. The point guard position has been a problem for UNC this year, and I think that’s probably where the lone miss was, but pretty much everywhere else, everybody likes what Carolina has.”

“In this new era there are opportunities for a quick turnaround, but you’ve got to have money to compete. If you are a program that doesn’t have a lot of money, then you’ve got to have somebody in place who can do more with less.”