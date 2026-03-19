Today's Take: Playing to Quiet the Noise

Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“If North Carolina loses this first round game in the NCAA Tournament, when you look at the fact that Carolina would have lost three in a row in that scenario, there’s going to be a lot of conversation about the direction of this program moving forward. Part of that is we have five years of data available. Carolina would have lost in the first round two years in a row. What does next year project like? I think there’ll be a lot of conversation behind the scenes of, ‘how do we want to move forward? Do we want to give this coaching staff another year, and give them a full year with a general manager and more NIL spending? Or are we ready to move forward in a different direction?’

“By winning this game, you alleviate a lot of that pressure and a lot of that conversation. Then you give yourself a chance on Saturday to get to the Sweet 16. Clearly, if this team gets to the Sweet 16, the conversations about changing coaching staffs goes away because that’s a pretty high mark if you can get to the Sweet 16, considering some of the injury troubles.

“So it’ll be an interesting conversation either way after the game. But I think it’s vitally important for the coaching staff to have the team ready, knowing that they’re favored to win this game, and to come out and get it done.”