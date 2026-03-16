Today's Take: Seed Based on Season Long Resume



Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“It’s important to reiterate how a lot of this data is baked in one you get two, three months into the season. And I think for the most part that’s been accurate with North Carolina. A good example of that is if you look at what the metrics were when Caleb Wilson’s injury was announced on February 12, since that time, North Carolina’s net ranking has improved by one, wins above bubble (WAB) dropped one spot, KenPom went from 28th to 29th, strength of record went from 23rd to 21st and T-Rank stayed the same.

“It was going to take a massive shift for North Carolina to really change those numbers over the last month of the season. It didn’t happen.

“You can break down BarTovik by whatever time period you want. So from when UNC announced Caleb Wilson was going to be out to Selection Sunday, what you find is North Carolina is the 39th best team in that stretch in the country. VCU, by the way, is 29th in that same time period. Carolina hasn’t been as good offensively, maybe marginally better defensively at times, but they played well enough that they mitigated that differential so it didn’t really hurt them with the metrics. Losing at Duke is not a problem for anybody. Yeah, the way the Clemson game transpired, if you’re looking closely wasn’t a good one, but the final result was a one-point game and that looks good in the metrics.

“And so I think all those things played in North Carolina’s favor, even though Carolina has been maybe a fringe top 40 team over the last month of the season. But because they played well early in the year, that’s why they locked in on that No. 6 seed. And I’ll say this, last Thursday and then again Sunday morning, Bracket Matrix, which is the crowdsourcing bracketology site with an aggregation of the 100-plus sites that predict brackets had North Carolina pegged as the second No. 6 seed. And when the tournament bracket came out and we saw the final seed list, Carolina was, in fact, the second No. 6 seed.”