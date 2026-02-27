Today's Take: Seth Trimble is the Barometer



Greg’s Daily Take:

“We’ve talked all season long about how North Carolina’s frontcourt is one of the best in the country, with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar. I don’t think there’s any question about it. But the question for this team has always been the backcourt, and there have been games when the backcourt just does not show up. They did not show up against NC State.

“When you’re talking about the backcourt, you’re talking about a true freshman point guard who’s still learning the process. He’s getting better — he’ll continue to get better, but it’s a lot to ask for a true freshman who’s not an elite five star-type kid to come in and run the show effectively without help. You’ve got other good pieces, but you need a person in the backcourt, preferably a leader, who can create and make something happen when things are going awry. Seth Trimble fits that mold.

“He’s a senior leader. He’s played in a lot of games. He’s a good defender when he’s focused and locked in. When he attacks the rim, he can have a lot of success. And one of the things we saw against Louisville, the Cards like to run, so when when Trimble and UNC get out transition, he is lethal. It’s beneficial that Hubert Davis challenged him at halftime in the Syracuse game, saying that they need him for this to work. That’s exactly right.

“You’ve got to have somebody in the backcourt who’s willing to push and to challenge and to attack, and one of the benefits of that is if you get into the paint and you force the defenders to collapse around you, well now all of a sudden, Veesaar and Wilson — when he comes back — can be much more effective on the offensive glass, which is something we thought would be more of a benefit for this team.

“For North Carolina to make any type of deep run, whether it be in Charlotte for the ACC Tournament or in the NCAA Tournament, they can’t just rely on Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar. It’s not enough. It’s a guard’s game, and Seth Trimble is the guard that has the most opportunity to elevate and play at a high level, because he’s such a fantastic athlete. That’s the key for North Carolina moving forward.”