Today's Take: Sound Defense Gives UNC a Chance vs. Duke



Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“Since the Miami game, Carolina is a better defensive team. Now we can talk about the overall effect of not having Caleb Wilson, and if he can’t go or is limited, but we all know from the first half of the first Duke game the magnitude and the role that he can play. Without Caleb Wilson in Chapel Hill, Carolina probably gets blown out by 20-plus. But he put the team on his shoulders in the first half and played at a NBA level and kept that game close, and then his teammates came along and helped him out in the second half.

“I think Jarin Stevenson especially as an older player, he understands how to use his length, his positioning, and I think he’s really complemented Henri Veesaar in the post defensively. So that’s really helped. Cameron Boozer is going to get his but it’s not like he played great early in Chapel Hill. Carolina did a pretty good job on him.

“The one thing you don’t want to have happen is to give Duke too many looks from from three. If you look back, since the Carolina game in Chapel Hill, Duke is 7-0 and they’re shooting 41% from three in those seven games. Boozer, without a doubt, is the ACC Player of the Year. If he’s able to have just an average game for Duke, and they’re shooting 41% from three, given how how strong they are defensively, you’re not going to beat them.

“So it’s not so much just letting him get his, it’s more of you do what you can to limit his looks. But you can’t collapse down off the perimeter, because they do a really good job with their sets of getting good looks on the wings. Carolina has to do a really good job of making sure with their switches and their man defense so that Duke’s not getting too many open looks from the perimeter. That’s a key part of this game.”