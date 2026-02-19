Today's Take: Does One and Done Fit in NIL Era?



Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“Part of the issue is that we have NIL, which isn’t a bad thing, but you also have the one-and-done rule, and we’ve talked for years about how the NFL has a farm system set up with college football, because kids have to play for three years. That allows the NFL to get three years of film on these kids. The same can be true for the NBA, except when you get to the top level guys, the lottery picks. Because while someone like Darius Acuff has really helped his stock, all Darryn Peterson can do at this point is hurt his.

“Caleb Wilson talked about the importance of that Carolina-Duke game, and I don’t think there’s anything that would have stopped him from playing in that game. Now, Kansas-Arizona, of course, is not a rivalry to that level, but Peterson had an opportunity to play at Allen Fieldhouse against an undefeated No. 1 team in the country, and he wasn’t feeling good with an illness, so he sat out that game. But that is a unique opportunity, a prime time game where everybody is watching.

“Those are the situations that make you wonder if we again need to get rid of the one and done. If there are guys who are really just coming to college to buy their time, to check that box as a bridge to the NBA, and they’re still drawing a check while they’re doing it, maybe it’s time just to move on. Of course, the downside of that is this has been one of the most fascinating and electric freshman classes that I can ever remember seeing. There are so many good players in the top 10, and I hope to see the entire top 10 of the NBA Draft will be freshmen. I think there’s potential for that — that would be incredible to see. So you potentially lose that, but in the current climate, I wonder if that’s the best approach moving forward.”