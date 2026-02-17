Today's Take: Tough, But Winnable Trip to Raleigh

Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Today, basketball analyst Rob Harrington joins Barnes to preview Carolina’s trip to NC State on Tuesday night. Watch their full daily thoughts above.

Rob and Greg’s Take:

Rob: “I’m looking at the team-wide situation. For instance, Duke tried to spread Carolina out and hand the ball to Boozer and any other favorable matchup they have. I don’t think State will play that way. I think they are going to try to gash into the softened interior of the Carolina defense, and have a lot of these kick out threes or layups. For Carolina, it’s this team strategy and how well Carolina can execute. Can you hold it together? As well as the Heels played offensively against Pitt, they really weren’t very good defensively, against a fairly woeful offensive team. State is a much more robust offense, and so it’s this team wide approach. Can you just contain it well enough? Stay within shouting distance, and you will have a puncher’s chance at the five- or six-minute mark.

“State has the advantage here with the compromise lineups, so a Carolina win would be an upset to me, but I don’t think it’s an unattainable one. If you can get State to tighten up a little bit, and I think their fans will get anxious, and their coach will get anxious, and that could spread to the entire team, if it’s close. So I would rather play them coming off losses where they’re experiencing some self doubt, so the Heels can give them more self doubt. That’s what I’m looking for.”

Greg: “In terms of the matchups, obviously, you never want a starter out. So I’m not suggesting that, but it kind of works in Carolina’s favor here, because (State’s) Darron Williams has been playing the four, and I think Jarin Stevenson’s a better defender on the perimeter than Caleb Wilson is, so that actually works in North Carolina’s favor a bit. And then, when you’ve got guys like Paul McNeil and Matt Able, when those guys get hot, it’s really problematic. But, they’ll go cold for stretches as well.

“To be able to have somebody like Seth Trimble on one of those two when they’re in the game, that’s beneficial as well. Tre Holloman, he’s hit or miss. He’s having a good year shooting the ball from deep this year and traditionally that hasn’t been his game. So I like the idea of having Kyan Evans or Luka Bogavac on him, and then Copeland’s gonna be a test for Dixon. Copeland has had a really good year. He has just a very good eye in terms of passing. He’s fun to watch. He does talk a lot of trash, so that’ll be interesting to see as well. But I do think the matchups set up pretty well for North Carolina.

“And I know a lot of people think about Ven-Allen Lubin and think that should be an easy matchup at the five spot, but he’s shooting 70% from the field this year, he’s playing well, he’s drawing fouls, he’s a physical guy. He’s actually making some free throws, shooting about 70%, so that’s a matchup that is not an easy win for Veesaar, if he plays.”