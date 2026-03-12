Today's Take: As Far As Veesaar Can Carry Them

Every weekday, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes weighs in with his thoughts on the latest in Tar Heel sports. Barnes has been the preeminent reporter and expert analyst on UNC athletics for two decades. Watch his full daily thoughts above.

Greg’s Daily Take:

“It’s important to point out that, like Duke, Clemson is very physical down low. Henri Veesaar against Duke had five field goal attempts inside, and didn’t shoot a free throw. Against Clemson last week, he had seven shots inside the arc and only had two free throw attempts. That’s a pretty good indication that both of those teams succeeded in preventing him from establishing good position. That’s the problem for North Carolina.

“Now, Carter Welling’s injury for Clemson is significant. Welling is one of their better defenders, he’s their best rebounder. He played okay in Chapel Hill, but with Clemson not having him, that’s a significant blow for the Tigers. They do have a lot of big guys that they can rotate in and out, which is beneficial for coach Brad Brownell. I really think, at this point in the season, knowing that Caleb Wilson’s out, Carolina goes pretty much as far as Henri Veesaar takes them.

“The best offense for North Carolina is consistently feeding the post. Veesaar is a good passer, and if double teams come, then you kick out and you hope some guys are able to knock down outside shots. That’s the key to the game. So for North Carolina Thursday night, you have got to make sure you give Veesaar enough looks. Now, part of that is on Veesaar as well. He was trying to post up at Duke 10 feet from the basket — that’s not going to get the job done. You’ve got to be able to establish your presence closer to the block so then all he has to do with his height is turn around and hit a little jumper or a hook shot. Trying to create from 10 feet out makes it much more difficult.

“Everything starts with Veesaar creating spacing down low and getting fed opportunities. Clemson is going to throw a lot of big bodies at him, so he’s got to be able to adjust. We’ve seen often against these good teams that the Tar Heels forget where their strength is, and they get away from the post. Yes, sometimes the three-pointers go down, I understand that. But they sometimes get away from what is the best version of themselves and that cannot happen in the postseason. You go to the well over and over again and that’s Henri Veesaar, and you supplement him with outside shooting and with Seth Trimble trying to get to the rim.”